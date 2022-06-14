Survey says Benton residents not sold on $95 million justice bond

Benton County voters aren’t yet sold on a justice system improvement bond, a new community survey shows.

In the survey, voters prioritized homelessness (32%) and housing affordability (21%) as the biggest problems facing the county, with public safety placing third (13%). Seven out of 10 participants said a crisis center and new correctional facility would help address homelessness.

However, when it came to paying for a hypothetical $95 million bond, those surveyed were split at 46% yes and 46% no, with 8% responding not sure. The $95 million translates to $138 a year on a home with a taxable value of $266,000, according to the county.

County consultants said that a 60-40 split in favor of a bond meausre is the ideal ratio that would give backers confidence.

Following a presentation on the survey at the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, June 14, Commissioner Pat Malone said he’s looking forward to more community input on the topic in the coming months and refining the survey to find out if officials can move the needle on a potential bond measure.

Commissioner Xan Augerot said the survey affirms the work that was done assessing the local criminal justice system.

“Coming out of that process it was very clear that concerns about people with mental health in our criminal legal system were at the top of mind,” Augerot said. “That has not changed.”

Reflecting on the survey results, Commissioner Nancy Wyse said the board’s job is giving the community what it desires. She said the survey helps guide the bond measure process for county officials.

“Ultimately it’s up to the community and the voters to decide,” Wyse said.

Regarding specific elements of what’s called the Justice System Improvement Program, survey participants voted “very high priority” most prominently on a crisis center (39%) and a correctional facility (29%). A new sheriff’s office and emergency operations center took very high priority with 21%.

But 26% voted “very low priority” on a new county courthouse and district attorney's office, and 21% put repurposing the historic courthouse in the very low priority category.

The hybrid survey relied on traditional phone calls as well as text-to-online message links to reach 300 registered Benton County voters. Profile quotas were established by age, gender, party and area and were weighted toward likely voters in a May 2023 special election.

“That’s going to be older, more likely to be homeowners, slightly more outside of Corvallis than it would be otherwise, be more educated,” said John Horvick, senior vice president at DMH Research, which conducted the survey. “All those sorts of criteria are different in a small turnout election than a general election.”

