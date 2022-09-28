Small towns in Linn, Benton counties feeling snubbed

Earlier this summer, the organization that lobbies on behalf of Oregon cities in Salem asked city councils across the state to select their top legislative priorities for the coming year.

Choosing from a menu of options, a number of smaller municipalities struggled to find more than a few that resonated.

What Brownsville City Administrator Scott McDowell really wants to tell the league is, "You represent all of us, not just Portland, not just Medford, Corvallis and Bend."

He offered this declaration to the Brownsville City Council at its Tuesday, Sept. 27 meeting in introducing a letter the leaders of two nearby small cities wrote with the hopes of adding Brownsville to the signatories. The council unanimously agreed, joining Harrisburg and Halsey.

McDowell said he has talked to counterparts in Millersburg, Scio and Philomath, and everyone feels the same way.

"We really would like to work it out with the League of Oregon Cities, to get a win somewhere for us," he said.

Priorities for '23-24

After surveying the state's cities, the league has finalized its agenda for the coming years. Its board has selected these eight issues to address:

1) Infrastructure improvement and funding

2) Homelessness

3) Measure 110

4) Economic development incentives

5) Climate and wildfire planning

6) Transportation safety, including establishing fixed photo radar to all cities

7) Streamlining of land use initiatives

8) Flexibility in the use of hotel taxes

The names may sound encouraging, according to the letter, but the background material and "actual" legislative goals make it clear they won't "assist or relieve many of the more relevant issues faced by small cities, especially those with populations under 5,000."

While small cities share some of these concerns, the letter says, "far more relevant to small cities is the ability to repair and replace critical infrastructure, finding more resources, opportunities and support for rural entrepreneurs and small businesses, and providing better quality services to our citizens."

An example is nearby in financially-strapped Sodaville, which has to truck in drinking water for its 350 residents each summer because it can't afford to expand its wells.

A Brownsville example

But Brownsville councilors didn't have to look far for a case in point of their own. Earlier in the meeting Tuesday, they heard about a warning letter sent earlier this month from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.

The city was late in submitting its implementation plan to set a daily cap on how much mercury might make it into the Willamette Basin from the city's stormwater runoff. Like it's bigger city brethren, Brownsville has been declared a "designated management agency" and has to come up with a plan.

McDowell said he fears the designation someday will lead to responsibilities the city cannot afford, such as building a "closed system" to capture stormwater and treat it before releasing it to the local waterways.

The city in fact does have an implementation plan but McDowell didn't want to send it in without the councilors' blessing, which they gave Tuesday — under protest.

"This is a battle we need to fight," Councilor Michael Humphreys said. "We don't have millions of dollars to put into our infrastructure. It will kill us."

And it's exactly the kind of thing he would want the League of Oregon Cities to get behind on small cities' behalves.

"That would be our first pressure point, to push that button," he said.

The league

The League of Oregon Cities does offer training and holds special meetings with small cities, which it defines as having a population of 7,500 or smaller.

According to its website, more than 70% of Oregon's cities fit this definition. And yet, according to the letter, only 17.2% of the league's policy committee members live in cities with fewer than 5,000 people.

"We feel we are not being well represented, and the results of the lack of representation is becoming problematic on many fronts," the draft letter says. "Our legislators are not hearing our stories or understanding the impacts of their policy decisions on rural communities, local citizens, and tax payors (sic)."

Reached for comment about the Linn County small city's beefs, League of Oregon Cities Interim Executive Director Patty Mulvihill issued a statement:

“The LOC is conducting member outreach efforts to connect with any city having questions or concerns about the legislative priority setting process utilized by the organization, and is committed to working with its member cities to ensure their needs and concerns are properly met.”

Brownsville Councilor Lynda Chambers is not impressed — "at all."

"They're doing nothing for us, for small cities," she said.