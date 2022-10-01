Short on drivers and weekend routes, Corvallis transit workers get a day off

The drivers called it tea-bagging.

A satchel and string rocked and bobbed at the end of a rod Saturday, Oct. 1, hopelessly small against the side of the bus to which someone had affixed it.

Coworkers from Corvallis Transit System grinned then whooped as the Gillig Low Floor hissed and slumped into a kneeling position, and the tea bag fell into a cup.

“It’s the cones I’m worried about,” said Ronald Carlton, a driver.

Carlton was one of a handful of employees who work in the transit system who showed up to drive in an obstacle course or attend a barbecue offered by their bosses on Saturday.

He said the maneuvers between cones and through fields of tennis balls actually are used out in the real world, and roads get narrow with daytime traffic or roadwork.

“Especially come Monday when all that construction pops up,” he said.

Until Sept. 24, the drivers would have been on their normally scheduled weekend or working a route — ferrying some of the city’s estimated 1 million-plus passengers per year from point A to point B.

But Corvallis ended weekend bus service, and managers with the company contracted to staff the transit system said their workers were due for some bonding time.

“Something good came out of something really bad,” said Hans Rooding, a safety field supervisor with MTR Western.

Management called the event a bus “roadeo,” aping the International Bus Roadeo of the American Public Transportation Association.

There’s an official rule book, Rooding said, and the tight turns, tight squeezes between cones and tightly-margined emergency stops practiced Saturday are all standard commercial driving skills tests.

Except for the tea bag.

A roadeo is a competitive test of skill for experienced drivers — a way to show off and impress younger drivers. But managers said it’s also a chance for a team that’s been running hard since the start of the coronavirus pandemic to boost its morale.

Drivers have been working eight to 10 hours of overtime each week, said Sonya Miller, MTR’s operations manager in Corvallis.

“These drivers have been going non-stop,” Miller said. “They haven’t been able to get together as comrades.”

Rooding said the company has 24 drivers, many of those long-timers, and has struggled to hire more. Drivers have retired, others left for other companies and few have come onboard with the company to replace them since Miller and Rooding started with the company in 2021, they said.

Managers said the contractor would need 32 to resume weekend service — enough drivers to cover a couple of shifts every day with some availability to fill in on routes where drivers fall ill or have to leave work.

The company previously had attracted applicants from surrounding school busing providers, but applications dried up during the height of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Miller said she thinks more pay would be a good start for attracting bus drivers.

“We need to be in a position where we’re desirable to come work for,” Miller said.

She said Corvallis, MTR and the drivers’ union, Amalgamated Transit Local 757, are negotiating starting pay. Miller wasn’t sure when the parties will conclude the negotiation.

An ad on employment website Indeed offered applicants $20.35 per hour with a $5,000 signing bonus.

Rooding said he'd been driving a bus in the run-up to canceling weekend shifts. Miller did, too.

"And when I'm doing that job, I'm not doing mine," Rooding said.

Miller said reduced shifts should take pressure off drivers where MTR is concerned about exhaustion affecting safety or quality of service.

Tired drivers can get grumpy, she said.

"When you say just get here, work, work, work — that's not good for morale," she said.

Rooding said he was proud of the drivers at the roadeo.

"I hardly hear any complaints about what we're doing out there and that means we're doing a good job," he said.