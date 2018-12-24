Sixteen two-year terms. That’s the amount of experience that is leaving the Corvallis City Council.
Hal Brauner, a former state government and school district official, served nine terms in Ward 9 in northeast Corvallis.
Roen Hogg, who worked in systems, software and project management roles at Oregon State University, HP Inc. and the state of Oregon, served four terms in Ward 2 between OSU and downtown before losing a challenge to incumbent Mayor Biff Traber.
Penny York, a former community college administrator, served three terms in Ward 1 in southwest Corvallis.
Sixteen terms. To put it another way, the nine councilors who will be sworn in Jan. 7 boast just seven terms of experience and will include four “rookies.”
Or given that the council meets twice a month, Brauner, York and Hogg participated in a total of about 450 regular City Council meetings — as well as hundreds of other committee meetings, work sessions and liaison assignments with city boards and commissions.
They developed areas of expertise during their council tenures. Brauner was extremely well-versed in transportation and budget issues as well as parliamentary procedures. Hogg was a master of neighborhood and parking issues and was a tireless champion of downtown. York led the way on public participation and vision work and fought for safer streets for cyclists and pedestrians — in her ward and citywide.
Charlyn Ellis of Ward 5, while on the campaign trail in her successful re-election bid, noted at a couple of forums that she was given two ears and one mouth for a reason: to listen.
And listening was perhaps the skill that best links Brauner, Hogg and York. They listened. They could sit through 90 minutes or two hours of public testimony or staff presentations or council deliberations. And when they were ready they spoke. Or one of them asked an incisive question that helped focus the debate.
And when they spoke, other councilors listened. All councilors get one vote. But a councilor who can sway others? That’s a special kind of power.
On a recent afternoon the Gazette-Times sat down with the three councilors at a north Corvallis bagel shop.
And listened.
Here are some highlights from the 75-minute conversation:
Why run for council?
Brauner said he had just retired from working as a budget official with the Corvallis School District and was doing some consulting.
“Somebody came to see me and said I should run for the seat. I was trying to figure out what I was going to do next … so I said sure,” he said.
For Hogg it was the strong OSU growth after the Great Recession hit in 2008 that convinced him to get involved.
“OSU started to grow tremendously,” he said, “and people couldn’t find a place to park and neighborhood livability was affected and no one at OSU was consulting with the city at all. So I decided to run to address these issues.”
York said she had considered running for the Benton County Board of Commissioners but did not want to challenge a fellow Democrat. And she liked the fact that a City Council seat was a “part-time” job. But what finally pushed her into the arena was how then-Ward 5 Councilor Mike Beilstein, was treated during the budget discussion one year.
“I was reading a G-T article about the budget and Mike Beilstein had introduced a number of amendments and the other councilors wanted to close the discussion,” she said. “That ticked me off.”
York said he noted that there probably wasn’t anything she could do about. But then she thought about it for a couple of days and decided to run.
“That was the trigger,” she said.
Proudest moment?
“When we saved Washington Park,” Hogg said, noting the community response to a possible sale of part of the park to Linn-Benton Community College for its expansion of the Benton Center in Corvallis. “It was a big concern for people in my ward and we got it stopped.”
The battle led parks backers to petition for a city charter amendment requiring a vote of the people when parkland was being sold or repurposed. The amendment passed with 70 percent of the vote in May of 2017.
“Over 18 years it’s hard to pick one,” said Brauner, who noted that he had worked with four mayors, four city managers and at least 35 councilors.”
Brauner eventually chose two, the work on the city’s rental housing livability code, which took two councils and four years to get approved, and the sustainable budget task force that he chaired. The budget work led to the city’s “three-legged stool” of revenue initiatives, including the already-approved public safety fee. The city will vote next year on the two other legs, a renewal and expansion of the city’s local option property tax levy and a 911 emergency services taxing district.
York cited the vision development work, while also crediting former Councilors Dan Brown (Ward 4) and Bruce Sorte (Ward 7) for helping start the process.
“It was rewarding to listen to so many people and their ideas about the city and see it all woven into the final document,” York said.
At that point Hogg broke in and complimented York for her work on raising awareness about “legacy streets,” which aren’t built to full city standards.
“I heard a lot about that when I was walking the neighborhoods when I was running for mayor,” Hogg said. “It wasn’t just a problem in Penny’s ward or in Skyline West. It’s a big issue, and it’s a citywide issue. That was an eye-opener for me. I was not aware of it and Penny brought it to the attention of the council.”
Issues that got away?
“I’ve got a whole bunch of them,” Brauner said, starting with the downtown urban renewal district. “It failed by a close vote. That was a big disappointment. Now, hopefully, we will have one in South Corvallis. I think we learned from the earlier one.”
Brauner also noted challenges that are out of the city’s control: taxation measurements that limited the city’s flexibility on property taxes, state land use mandates and funding for the public employee retirement system (PERS).
For Hogg it was parking districts. As part of the collaboration project with OSU the city developed a plan to essentially circle the campus with parking districts, while OSU worked on its own plan. However, a citizen-sponsored petition drive put the city districts on the ballot, where they were trounced by a 60-40 vote. And the community never got to see how the two plans might have meshed.
“That was a big learning experience for me on process,” Hogg said. “We needed to listen to people in the community rather than put something out there that they don’t want. Councilors think they have special power. They don’t. Sometimes you need to go slow and build consensus rather than push something through.”
Added Brauner” “If you never fail at something you probably aren’t stretching enough.”
York chimed in with housing as her issue.
“It’s still in progress,” she said, “and there are a lot of different pieces of that one. And all are inter-related. The homeless issue. Not an adequate supply (of housing). I’m confident the City Council will continue to work on it. We have laid a lot of good foundation, but it’s going to continue to be sticky. That jobs-housing balance is a hard one.”
Councilor hours?
Brauner: “A lot.”
Hogg: “I think it’s different in my ward. There are a lot of issues in Ward 2. Homelessness. Downtown issues. I think it’s about 15 to 20 hours per week. But there are hills and valleys. A lot of that is individual meetings. OSU stuff. If you live or work or own a business in Ward 2 … I’m your councilor.
York: “I usually tell people it’s 20 hours, but it all depends. There might be less constituent work (than in Hogg’s ward). When I first came on the council I struggled with reading the packet. I had to do a lot of reading and talk to people. In my second term I was council president and working on the vision. I don’t think that I got away with 20 hours, but I took on those things voluntarily.”
Brauner: “It varied significantly over 18 years. I came from a government agency, but I still didn’t know city government that well. I spent a lot of time reading staff reports. Now, I don’t spend as much time. I know where to skim and where the important details are.”
Advice for new councilors?
Hogg: “Keep an open mind and listen to people who come and speak to the City Council. It’s their only opportunity to speak to government. Treat them with respect and listen to what they have to say. Walk in their shoes a little bit."
Brauner: “Listening skills and patience. Things are not going to happen as quickly as you like. And if six people show up to testify and five are on one side that doesn’t mean everyone in the community feels that way. You’ve got to weigh that and also recognize that you’re elected to use your best judgment.”
York: “Listen to your fellow councilors. Hal’s a master at creating a motion that includes several different perspectives. Getting to know other councilors. Agenda items can be contentious. And then you have to move on to the next issue, and you’re not sure they are going to listen to you on this one. But that just doesn’t happen. I think it helps that council positions are nonpartisan.”
Biggest issue for new council?
Brauner: Housing and homelessness. There are a lot of opportunities there, but it’s really a tough one.”
York: “There are going to be important budget issues. Will the (levy and 911 district) measures pass? And if they don’t what are they going to do about it? And if they do pass, they have to follow through.”
Hogg: “There are limited staff resources and you need to focus them on where they can be the most effective. Climate change is such a long-term issue. How do you balance that with other issues, like fixing potholes? What direction do you want the city to go? You have to make decisions and choose what you are going to work on, and you have to stick to what you say you are doing to do.”
Charter review?
York undertook a community data-gathering research project assisted by former Ward 3 Councilor Richard Hervey. Residents were asked about issues such as how the city manager is hired as well as councilor terms and wards, compensation for councilors and the mayor and the broader question of how frequently the document should be reviewed.
York: “It’s really important that it be manageable and not be wide open,” she said. York, who recommends that the city create a task force to examine charter review, said such a body could ultimately decide not to review some of the things her research addressed. “They could look at term lengths or urban renewal or one or two other things. But they shouldn’t take two years to do it. Don’t do everything … but don’t kick the can down the street.”
Brauner: “I agree. You can’t do a complete overhaul. If you get too deep you won’t get anything done. And the review should look to solve specific problems.”
Hogg noted that when the council looked at goal-setting two years ago only three councilors, himself, York and then-Ward 8 Councilor Mark Page, backed the concept. “I think it’s up to the next council to see what they want to do.”
York: “Our study indicated that there should be regular review of the charter. And if you do that, some review, every 5 to 10 years ago then there isn’t the pressure to do everything at one time.”
What will you miss?
Hogg: “All the people. Other councilors, city staff. All of the people in the community. You meet so many more people than you would regularly and you wind up hearing their stories.”
Brauner: “I agree. There are a lot of good people in government I’ve worked with. And being in this position where I can have a more direct influence on making something happen … finding compromise points to move issues forward. You can’t do that from outside a government body.”
York: “Having a vote. There are important things, controversial things and I’m going to vote on them. But that comes with the responsibility of being informed. It’s fair for you not to have the vote if you haven’t done the homework. It felt good to get something done, to try something.”
Hogg: “Fixing problems for people. As a councilor I could follow up with the police or the city manager or public works and help get things fixed. It felt good to make someone’s life better.”
Retirement plans?
Brauner: “Golf, plays … and something else. I hope to do a little more traveling. There will be a shift in how I contribute to the community that I love. I’ve spent 50-plus years in public service, but I still will be involved.” Brauner said he will still be on a transit advisory board as well as credit union and library foundation boards. Brauner said he had some “unfinished business” on transit issues. “Things will be a little more relaxed. I won’t have to work all of my travel plans and other plans around City Council meetings.”
Hogg: “I knocked on 5,000 doors during the mayor’s race. This is a great city. So many volunteers. There’s lots of ways to work on neighborhood issues. I want to take six months off with no commitments. I want to find out what being fully retired feels like and enjoy having no meetings. I have a lot of confidence in the new council. We’re in good hands moving forward, and I’m looking forward to the next adventure.”
York said she plans to work with the Arts and Culture Advisory board on venues and acting spaces. She has a geneology hobby that she wants to spend more time on as well as the three great-grandchildren she has living in Corvallis. “I’m not going to plan my life around city meetings. That’s the biggest change.”
Brauner: “I spent 18 years in state government, 18 years with the school district and 18 years on the City Council. Now I’m working on what am I going to do for the next 18 years.”
.