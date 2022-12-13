Residents sound alarm on future Philomath college housing

Philomath officials are holding off a rezone that would allow a property to fit more homes following concerns the community raised about potential traffic caused by the future college-student residents.

During a public hearing on the topic Monday, Dec. 12, city councilors heard concerns about the site of a proposed housing development, saying the influx would significantly worsen traffic on a stretch that’s already troubling in places.

“Do we want to increase that density and traffic flow on a street that we’re already concerned with,” Councilor Teresa Nielson asked.

On four parcels, the property owner is hoping to build two-story, fiveplex housing units of three and four bedrooms. The current zoning would allow triplexes.

The council received a petition from Janet Linebarger of Philomath that was signed by residents worried about the zoning change attracting “transient” college students who would drive back and forth to Corvallis, increasing traffic congestion and violations as well as parking demand.

City Recorder Ruth Post confirmed that 32 people signed the petition.

“The adjacent neighborhoods are quiet, working-class neighborhoods. We don’t feel that at this point there’s even enough services for the residents that are already here,” Linebarger said.

“We feel that what Philomath needs is more small businesses … a market would be great, so we don’t have to drive all the way into WinCo or support Safeway,” she said.

Philomath resident Tim Ranney told the council he’s worried about traffic too. He said there’s already enough problems between parents parking on the roadway to pick up school kids and those who speed or run stops seemingly with impunity.

He warned of “creating a monster” with the additional traffic.

“People that are going to be driving up and down there going to college — they don’t care.” Ranney said. “They’re going to go as fast as they need to go to get to class because they’re running late.”

There was some confusion about how the developer estimated the increase to the number of vehicle trips from the proposed housing site, leading councilors to request further details. Councilor Catherine Biscoe said recent housing additions unaccounted for in city transportation plans already put pressure on 19th Street residents and nearby Clemens Primary School.

In response, the property owner’s consultant, Peter Seaders, said transportation plans indicate a high level of capacity and functionality for the intersection at 19th and Chapel Drive. He said the zone change wouldn't clog the intersection.

“The zone change criteria focus on capacity,” Seaders said. “Running stops and other things that may be of concern, speeding, is more of an enforcement than a capacity issue.”

The question of water infrastructure also came up. During public comment, Robert Biscoe asked if there is adequate water supply to support the proposed development, noting rising water rates and concerns about future city water rights.

The 1.1-acre site is located at South 19th Street and Chape. Benton County tax records show a total real market value of $449,210 between the four lots.

Ultimately, the council voted unanimously to hold the record open for input until Jan. 9 and continue the public hearing at a later date.