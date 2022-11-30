Ready for its closeup? Albany directs money to beautification efforts

The city of Albany is putting in great efforts to look more beautiful and attract more tourism; and after approval of several supplemental budgets on Monday Nov. 28, that means more flower baskets, snowflakes, tree lights and cleanup of Waverly Lake.

The money comes from an unexpected influx in transient lodging taxes, the extra fees tacked onto stays at hotels, motels, campgrounds, etc.

The tax generated more than anticipated, not just high compared to the years the pandemic may have stalled travel but compared to a regular year, Economic Development Manager Seth Sherry said.

Though, he cautioned, the money should be looked at “like a grant” because this was "one-time monies."

In response, several groups — the Albany Downtown Association, Albany Visitors Association, Monteith House and Albany Parks & Recreation — came forward to request a supplemental budget request for various projects.

Spiffing up downtown

Albany has put a considerable effort into beautifying the downtown. Most notably next up, the Albany Riverfront Project, a multimillion-dollar project, intends to connect downtown Albany with the Willamette River frontage along Water Avenue.

With this expansion, the Albany Downtown Association intends to extend the ambience by having more street tree lights, light pole banners and seasonal snowflakes and flower baskets.

The association was approved for a $48,450 in their supplemental budget, $21,780 of which would go toward the construction of light up snowflakes. Snowflakes cost $605 a unit, according to their budgeting spreadsheet submitted to staff.

The cost of snowflake materials has gone up in the last three years because of the price of metal, Lise Grato, executive director of the downtown association, said after Monday's City Council work session.

New snowflakes are not constructed every year, Grato said, but the money would go toward replacing old snowflakes and adding more to areas, including into parts of the to-be-built waterfront project.

Bob Moore, treasurer of the Albany Downtown Association, said he's anticipating similar price hikes for the materials that make up the hanging flower baskets.

Waverly Lake cleanup

With the extra hotel taxes, there is also an opportunity to keep Waverly Lake from accumulating algae, or at least keep down the amount of algae.

Included in the new supplemental budget approval was $20,000, earmarked for treatment of the lake as proposed by the Albany Department of Parks & Recreation.

Described as an “eyesore,” staffers were "slammed" by the condition of the lake, according to the department's proposal.

The algae can be cleared with the help of a fountain and aerators to keep the water moving, which should also limit algae buildup.

Parks & Recreation Director Kim Lyddane told the council the money should keep the lake clear for the next few years.

Parks & Rec also plans to construct a stage in Timber Linn Park for Rhythm Rivers this coming summer because the usual venue at Montieth Park will be under construction as part of the waterfront project.

Councilor Mailyn Smith sounded an alarm over the cost of the stage's construction, $75,000, especially for something that would not be permanent.

In response, Councilor Dick Olsen asked if the existing stage used for the Northwest Art & Air Fest could be used.

Lyddane said that's temporary too. The park features a concrete slab, and all the lights and sound infrastructure are contracted for the festival.

Money for staffing

The largest supplemental budget request came from the Albany’s Visitors Association at $165,311.

The association has relied on grants the past few years. However, without the support of these grants, further staffing as well as marketing promotions may suffer some cutbacks.

“Further cuts will be made if AVA budget does not get back to previous funding levels,” its proposal read.

That request flew in the face of Sherry's admonition to consider the windfall as a blip, Smith said.

“I have concerns about spending one-time money for hiring people,” Councilor Smith said. “I’m really bothered by that.”

City Manager Peter Troedsson cautioned that if the intention is to keep staff on for the following years, using one-time money would be unwise.

In the end, all supplemental budgets from the four groups were approved with a vote of 4-2. Councilor Bessie Johnson joined Smith in voting no.