This summer, a key traffic route in Albany is getting a makeover.

Queen Avenue will be smoother, more well-lit and accessible after the Albany City Council awarded a $6.2 million contract for the project at its Wednesday Feb. 22 meeting.

The project involves around 5,600 feet of asphalt pavement rehabilitation west of Broadway. It also calls for a replacement of approximately 3,500 feet of the waterline between Liberty and Ferry streets.

The asphalt is “at the end of its life,” Albany civil engineer Chris Cerklewski said after the meeting.

It was laid around the 1980s, and since then there have been different strategies to pave stronger roads, he said.

The waterline may also be reaching the end of its lifetime and would not outlast the pavement, so it will be replaced too, he said.

Sidewalks and ramps on the curb corners, some of which Cerklewski estimates to be around 80 years old, will also see replacements. This will make the area more accessible for those with disabilities, according to federal law, he said.

Twenty-five new streetlamps will be added along the street in a separate contract in the works with Pacific Power, he said.

Construction is expected to start this summer and should be done before school starts. The construction zone includes West Albany High School.

The contract calls for construction between June 20 and Sept. 1, but the developer has a financial incentive to finish early. Construction on the waterline will be either 30 days before or after the main section of the road is closed, Cerklewski said.

During the project, the street will be closed to through traffic, and the city will put out signage that directs drivers through a detour, he said.

The city will coordinate with those who live or have businesses along the street to ensure they can access their spaces, he added.