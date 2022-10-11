Proclamations are getting Benton County staff bogged down

Benton County’s formal list of shout-outs and kudos is about to get shorter.

The county’s executive board will have to decide who no longer gets days, weeks or months of recognition declared at public meetings after it directed staff Tuesday, Oct. 11 to bring forward fewer but more meaningful proclamations.

County commissioners said they want to save staff time and emphasize key government-community relationships by cutting back its current list of some 30 proclamations per year.

“My preference is quality over quantity,” said Xan Augerot, county commissioner.

The county is trying to “streamline” its workload, Administrator Joe Kerby said.

Staff estimated they spend 90 minutes to three hours vetting the language and messaging in proclamations, read by Benton County’s board of commissioners as a symbolic show of support.

If writing from scratch, the county spends as many as five hours on a proclamation, according to Cory Grogan, county spokesperson.

And each proclamation touches three to four county employees.

Grogan didn’t say how much time the county spends on all proclamations collectively. But that time would amount to three weeks of work if one employee were responsible for all 30 proclamations, assuming an average four hours for each.

Staff tries to fit proclamations to one page, apply standard phrasing, proofread. Some proclamations go past county department-specific subject matter experts.

Signed proclamations are distributed to community leaders, advocates, and others considered stakeholders in county recognition.

The county develops messaging about proclamations for social media platforms, where it builds up fast, Grogan said.

“It can start to oversaturate our accounts,” he said.

Staff recommended alternating some proclamations to be made every other year, but commissioners worried how their selection may signal to Benton County that some causes are less important.

“You are making a choice — yes we will observe this one,” Commissioner Nancy Wyse said.

Some annual announcements have long focused on uplifting people with identities minoritized by governments and their constituents. November, for example, is routinely observed as Native American and Alaska Native Heritage Month. County and city leadership commonly declare June as Pride Month.

But they only get more specific from there.

Last month, the county invited Casa Latinos Unidos Director Ricardo Contreras and the chairs of the Linn-Benton Hispanic Advisory Committee to its proclamation of Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

A county employee read the proclamation in English and Spanish.

Benton commissioners signed a proclamation in 2020 thanking 4-H volunteers for responding to the Labor Day wildfires. County proclamations have sought to recognize preventing child abuse and neglect, and the work of emergency dispatch operators.

April has been declared National County Government Month.

Part of the county’s job now will be deciding who gets a more personal touch.

Wyse cautioned the board to be mindful of who ends up reflected in county proclamations.

“We are a very liberal board,” she said. Ensure “if we start picking and choosing, it’s not biased for our views.”