Philomath putting mushroom moratorium on ballot

Following a lengthy debate, Philomath officials were divided whether to ban psilocybin, psychedelic mushrooms, for two years or permanently.

Oregon voters made this state the first to legalize psilocybin when they greenlit the manufacture, sale and administration of the drug in 2020 under state Ballot Measure 109. A pair of Portland-area therapists footed the legislation, arguing the psychedelic compound produced in certain mushroom species can treat the effects of anxiety, depression and trauma.

Philomath voters approved of the measure with a 60-40 split.

Under the measure, Oregon counties and municipalities automatically opt in to permitting psilocybin. Local governments that don’t act go along with a state edict to get psilocybin treatment up and running, but they are able to set time, manner and place restrictions.

Counties and incorporated cities can opt out with a vote in the Nov. 8 General Election. Governments have until Aug. 19 to get a local ban or moratorium on the fall ballot.

Some Philomath city councilors raised concerns during their meeting Monday, July 25 about law enforcement as well as unanswered questions about how the state will regulate psilocybin manufacturing and use. Public comment received by the council verbally and in writing supported a ban on psilocybin.

“We just don’t know enough,” Councilor Teresa Nielson said. She also said the information in the 2020 ballot measure to legalize psilocybin was “misleading” compared to what is known now about the mushrooms.

“If this is a magic bullet that creates a utopia of healing and well-being, we can repeal (a ban),” Nielson said. “But until then we have got to consider public safety — that’s considered the well-being of all our citizens — and let each one of them have a vote.”

At its July 25 meeting, the Philomath City Council voted 4-3 to send a two-year moratorium on psilocybin services and manufacturing to the November ballot. The vote was led by Councilor Jessica Andrade and supported by Councilors Catherine Biscoe, Matt Lehman and David Low.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

“To preemptively just ban it outright feels wrong,” Andrade said, “especially considering the fact that we did vote on this as a community.”

Measure 109 passed in Philomath with 2,017 votes in favor versus and 1,421 votes against, according to 2020 county elections records. Overall, 63.4% of Benton County voters approved Measure 109.

Andrade pointed to potential health benefits of the drug, saying while side-effects are possible, there are risks with anything, even simple Tylenol. She said the benefits of psilocybin could play an important role in mental health discussions.

Dissenting votes came from Nielson as well as Mayor Chas Jones and Councilor Ruth Causey. Causey and Nielson spoke in strong favor of a total ban; Jones said he supported either a ban or moratorium. City Manager Chris Workman also voiced his support for a full ban.

Noting that Measure 109 passed in Philomath at around 60% approval, Jones told the council members they should be aware a ban might not pass, as history would suggest. He said the moratorium allows voters to revisit the idea.

“I believe that this measure was sold to the voters as a panacea that would cure all of Oregon’s mental health issues, which is totally false,” Causey said. “This is not safe for our community; it’s not in the interest of our community.”

Arguing that either a moratorium or ban would still fall on the voters to approve or reject, Biscoe called the council’s vote premature, particularly in light of state rulemaking expected to continue for up to five more months. She suggested seeing what the final rules look like before taking action.

“Our responsibility is to look at all the information, which we don’t have yet,” Biscoe said.

Time, place and manner rules are likely to be crafted so they’re ready for whatever the outcome of the November ballot. Those restrictions could be used to effectively ban the drug, according to Catherine Pratt, deputy city attorney, similar to what the city has done to block cannabis businesses. In that instance, zoning laws make it virtually impossible to open dispensaries in Philomath.

The psilocybin moratorium, if passed, could be renewed by the voters — potentially indefinitely, Pratt said. She added the two-year period applies because the activation and removal of moratoriums and bans must go on General Election ballots.

In an email after the meeting, Jones said time would tell whether Philomath residents will support the two-year moratorium. He also said he doesn’t have any interest in swaying the voters on the issue.

Meanwhile, nearby Corvallis won’t take any action to block or delay psilocybin services and manufacturing, its City Council decided last week.

The Oregon Health Authority is charged with rolling out psilocybin treatment and is establishing rules for the psychoactive mushrooms and their administration. The agency is slated to begin licensing providers starting Jan. 2.

“With a two-year moratorium, we have a much better sense of how things will progress,” Low said.