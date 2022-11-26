Philomath green building material company thriving

Philomath-based ShelterWorks Ltd., maker of a unique green construction material, is growing so fast lately, it’s building a temporary structure to keep up with the orders.

ShelterWorks exclusively manufactures Faswall, insulated wood chip-cement building blocks for homes and commercial buildings that the company says are highly energy efficient, nontoxic and sustainable.

The company was founded by Tom Van Denend and Paul Wood in 2006 and opened a manufacturing plant in 2007. Van Denend, president of the company, spoke to the Philomath City Council during its meetings Monday, Nov. 15. He was there seeking special permission to build the temporary structure.

Noting that 2006 was a rough time to start a construction-related business because of the looming Great Recession, which hit in 2008, Van Denend said the company has had it rough for most of its 16 years but has seen a turnaround since 2019 thanks to a number of factors.

“There’s more and more awareness of natural home building products,” Van Denend said. “People are more cognizant of toxins that are in building materials, and they want to get away from that.”

Another trend Van Denend said is boosting business: fire safety. He said his product has a high fire resilience rating, citing increasing wildfires that have raised concerns among home builders and buyers. He added to that the economic stability of Faswall as lumber prices have shot up.

“When prices quadrupled a year ago March, our phones were ringing nonstop,” he said. “We’re on a growth track.”

The company wants to install a “temporary” industrial structure — stretched canvas over a metal frame, allowing the structure to be taken down and moved if necessary. A city staff report notes the company leases its land, making the flexible expansion preferable.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The proposed structure doesn’t meet Philomath’s recently adopted materials standards, leading the City Council to the question of whether variances should be allowed, particularly in the case of heavy industrial sites isolated from the public view, as is the case for ShelterWorks’ proposal.

The Planning Commission previously reviewed the request and recommended amending city code.

“We’re at capacity right now,” Van Denend said. “We need more space to grow.”

City Manager Chris Workman said the new standards precluding the proposed structure require using three different material types, making a better building with more aesthetically appealing appearances.

“The idea was to try to get away from a very cheaply built industrial structure to something that’s going to cost a little more money, but it’s going to have a little more staying power,” Workman said.

The council voted unanimously to amend the code, unanimously approving an ordinance as well. The decision can be appealed at the state Land Use Board of Appeals within 21 days of the approval.

“I just think this is a wonderful statement in terms of wanting to encourage the right kind of economic development here,” Councilor David Low said. “I think this sends a good message that we are willing to be flexible for the right reasons.”

Faswall is composed of 85% mineralized wood chips from recycled pallets and 15% Portland cement and slag cement, the company’s website states, citing a patented mineralization process allowing virtually any wood or cellulose fiber to be bonded with cement while also neutralizing the natural sugars that cause rot.

The product has been around since 1987, when Hans and Leni Walter of K-X Faswall International Corp. patented the mineralization process, according to the company’s website, which states in 2008, ShelterWorks got the proprietary technology and its trademark.

ShelterWorks also provides building information, resources and technical assistance to its building partners on building with Faswall blocks. And the company manufactures and sells raised bed garden kits using Faswall blocks.

More Philomath news