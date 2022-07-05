Philomath drops idea to make residents pay for street improvements

Six months after deciding to tax property owners for street upgrades, Philomath city officials switched lanes and will use grant funds instead.

The Philomath City Council was working on a proposed taxing district, called a local improvement district, to cover the cost of street and sidewalk improvements on North 11th Street.

After an April 25 public hearing, the council tabled its discussion on the matter for a later meeting. However, it didn’t come back until June 27. The delay was costly: Because a 60-day window to take action lapsed, the council would have needed another public hearing before moving ahead.

The council ultimately voted 6-1 to abandon the street improvements and use $140,000 in grant money from the Corvallis Area Metropolitan Planning Organization to build a sidewalk along the west side of the street from Pioneer Street to the existing sidewalk north of the park. Councilor Ruth Causey gave the dissenting vote.

“We heard a lot of feedback from the neighbors up there that they didn’t want to see the improvements, they didn’t want to pay for the improvements,” Philomath City Manager Chris Workman said by phone.

Several community members spoke against the improvements at the June 27 meeting. Workman said the city was going to pay for most of the project outside of around $270,000 that was going to come from the adjacent property owners.

“There was a lot of opposition, and the City Council heard that and decided not to do the full street improvements,” he said. “We’ll install a sidewalk on the west side of the road and the rest will stay in its current condition: open ditches on the side, a paved road with no shoulder, and limited streetlights.”

The project included pavement, water and sewer lines underneath, adding storm lines and getting rid of ditches, sidewalks and trees — the works. The city planned to assess each of the adjacent properties to pay for a portion of the improvements, calculated at around the cost of the sidewalk replacement.

The street and sidewalk improvements are a priority in the city’s strategic plan, capital improvement plan and budget, according to city documents. The work includes completing sidewalk installation north along the west side of North 11th Street from Pioneer Street to the north end of Flossie Overman Discovery Park.

The council voted 4-3 in January to proceed with the street improvement project, though no funding specifics were determined at the time. A subsequent 4-3 vote authorized a special assessment of the benefiting properties, omitting the Heather Glen subdivision and city park properties.

The initial estimated project cost was $882,000: $694,602 for street upgrades, $187,398 for the sidewalk (at $100 per linear foot). A revised engineering report in February that removed some properties from the plan pegged the project cost at $748,050 and dropped the sidewalk assessment to $70 per linear foot.

The property owners removed from the upgrade plan were still on the hook, though, responsible for constructing street improvements along their frontages.

A number of North 11th Street property owners have spoken against the local improvement district. Many called on the city to hold accountable previous developers who have not completed promised street improvements. The projected cost was too high to afford, they said, questioning whether the assessments were fair.

At the January council meeting, Frances Caldwell said the assessments were excessive and inequitable. Caldwell, retired with limited income, initially faced a $14,000 bill for the sidewalk, and up to $51,218 for the full improvements. Her property is less than one-fifth acre and valued at around $122,000.

