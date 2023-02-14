Despite some fears that future college student-residents would clog Philomath streets with traffic, a developer is one step closer to building a complex of fiveplexes.

On a 5-1 vote, the Philomath City Council at its Monday, Feb. 13 meeting approved increasing the density on a 1.1-acre site at South 19th Street and Chapel Drive — owned by 800 Property LLC — whose current zoning would allow triplexes. The move effectively doubles the number of potential housing units.

Councilor Jessica Andrade was the lone dissenting voice. Councilor Matt Lehman was absent.

“I think that the safety traffic concerns are too numerous and voiced by so many people in the community already,” Andrade said. “We’ve identified areas of concerns and potential ways of addressing it, so I think it makes more sense to try to address those concerns first.”

The council had first broached the subject in December but put off a decision.

The concerns drew a personal response from a new city councilor, who sympathizes with the need for more housing accessibility in the city.

“As a young person who wants to live in this city because I grew up here, and I love this city, it was so hard to find an apartment to rent,” Councilor Christopher McMorran said.

As a counterpoint to those sounding the alarm, McMorran said increasing density reduces traffic congestion by putting more people closer together and nearer to places they want or need to go.

Those who fretted over future traffic jams said the safety of students and parents coming from and going to nearby Clemens Primary School would be at risk.

However, city staff and a consultant hired by the property owner said traffic flow won't be impacted because South 19th Street is functioning well below its design maximums.

Prior to the vote, Andrade moved to deny the request. She said the decision should wait until standing concerns about traffic have been addressed. The motion failed to gain any support from other councilors.

During public testimony, the council heard from three residents who oppose the rezone. Nobody spoke in favor of the application except for the property owner’s consultant, who gave a brief presentation.

Former planning commissioner Peggy Yoder called for denying the application because it doesn’t fit with the city’s comprehensive plan, particularly regarding public input.

Janet Linebarger emphasized what she believes will be a huge upswing in traffic near a school zone. She had delivered a petition from 32 residents opposing the rezone during the December meeting.

And Denise Frankino called for more citizen engagement and transparency from the city on such matters.

Meanwhile, a group of people in the back uttered obscenities and other grumblings without formally participating in the process.

On each of four parcels, the property owner is hoping to build four two-story, fiveplex housing units of three and four bedrooms. The rezone doubles the number of units allowable per acre from 12 to 24. Tax records show a total real market value of $449,210 among the four lots.

The City Council must cement the rezoning with a second vote at a future meeting.