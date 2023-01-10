 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Philomath council sworn in at first meeting, including 2 new faces

  • Alex Powers

Two new members officially joined the Philomath City Council this week after being sworn in along with the returning mayor and four councilors.

Councilors Diane Crocker and Christopher McMorran replaced councilors David Low and Catherine Biscoe, whose reelection bids failed in November.

Crocker and McMorran joined Mayor Chas Jones and councilors Teresa Nielson, Matt Lehman, Jessica Andrade and Council President Ruth Causey, all of whom were reelected in November. City Recorder Ruth Post conducted the swearing ceremony prior to a council meeting Monday, Jan. 9.

Causey was unanimously reelected council president, a role that carries out certain leadership responsibilities when the mayor isn’t available.

Reelected Philomath Mayor Chas Jones is sworn in before the first City Council meeting of 2023.

Mayor’s agenda

In an interview, Jones cited his priorities as mayor — and what he’s campaigned on — as building community, local job opportunities and economic development. Pursuing infrastructure upgrades is a big part of the plan to set up the city for success over the coming decades.

“I have a long-term vision, and I want to make sure we are attending to the issues, thinking about the future,” Jones said.

He believes major initiatives such as the Downtown Safety and Streetscapes project are steps in the right direction. The project aims to improve safety for cars, buses, bicycles and pedestrians while revitalizing downtown.

Councilor Ruth Causey was reelected to the City Council and also to serve as council president. 

Reestablishing a Memorial Day community gathering is another Jones goal, adding he could use some help with the planning. He’s hoping to get more involved with the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo, the city’s signature event that draws an estimated 5,000 people over three nights, as well as other community happenings.

Although Jones won the mayoral position with a dominant 74% of voters over challenger Lawrence Johnson, the mayor pledged to serve all Philomath citizens, not just his supporters. 

Jones acknowledged he could do better at being accessible to constituents, though he finds challenges in committing the time given work, family, volunteering and serving the city.

Council swearing

Leading up to the oaths of office, Jones thanked Low and Biscoe for their dedicated service on the City Council. He added thanks to outgoing commissioners and committee members, and later included staff and families in the gratitude.

New Philomath Councilor Diane Crocker takes the oath of office. 

“I recognize that when we all say ‘yes’ to public service, when we say ‘yes’ to serving our community, and when we say ‘yes’ to serving our city, that we are saying 'no' to an unlimited number of other opportunities that we have,” Jones said.

Noting the previous ceremony was held outdoors under a covered area at a school due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, City Manager Chris Workman was glad to see the council inducted in a more appropriate setting, one more comfortable to enjoy with friends and family as well.

Reelected Councilor Teresa Nielson shakes hands with Philomath City Recorder Ruth Post.

Workman also offered a popular excerpt from a speech given by President Teddy Roosevelt. Referred to as “The Man in the Arena,” the passage says it’s not the critic who counts, but those who face their challenges, daring to possibly fail while others sit by the sidelines, judging but doing nothing.

Election 2022

Perhaps the height of local political suspense in Benton County this election season, Andrade edged out Low 1,225 to 1,224 votes for the final council position, confirmed by a hand recount after election results showed the two were a vote apart

Philomath Councilor Jessica Andrade returns to the City Council on the narrow margin of a single vote. 

The two had flipped after early unofficial results had Low ahead of Andrade by one vote.

All six sitting council members ran for reelection, facing three newcomer opponents. Without districts or wards, the city's elections setup sees the top six vote-getters elected to the council.

Because the city is in the process of staggering the terms, half the winners will serve four-year terms, and half will serve two.

Returning Councilor Matt Lehman is sworn to office by City Recorder Ruth Post. 

The candidates selected their preference for term length, and as luck would have it, the results balanced out. Andrade, Lehman and Nielson applied to serve four-year terms, while Causey, Crocker and McMorran applied for two-year terms.

Jones was elected for two years as mayor. Starting in 2024, Philomath mayors will serve four-year terms. The city charter was amended with the changes in November 2020, with implementation of the mayoral term delayed until the 2024 General Election.

Those council positions with two-year terms will convert to four years in the next election cycle, giving every Philomath official a four-year commitment, with the council elections staggered so that only half the positions are up for grabs every two years.

Cody Mann covers the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

The Man in the Arena

It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.

Teddy Roosevelt, The Man in the Arena (excerpt from Citizenship in a Republic, 1910)

