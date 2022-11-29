Philomath City Hall puts out call for volunteers

The city of Philomath has several opportunities for citizens interested in serving the community starting in January 2023.

Planning Commission: Two open positions, four-year terms. The Planning Commission makes decisions related to zoning, land use, and development. It typically meets once a month.

Budget Committee: Three open positions, two for three-year terms, one for two years. The Budget Committee meets several times in the spring and receives budget updates throughout the year.

Park Advisory Board: Two open positions, three-year terms. The Park Advisory Board provides recommendations to the city’s Public Works Committee on issues related to parks.

Inclusivity Committee: Two open positions, three-year terms. The Inclusivity Committee fosters an inclusive, just and equitable community that honors its past while creating a diverse and accessible city.

Tree Board: Two open positions, three-year terms. The Tree Board administers the Heritage Tree Program and meets as needed.

More information and applications are available on the city website at 2023 Philomath Committee Apps. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. Dec. 28 for consideration. City officials will appoint new committee members during a council meeting Jan. 9.

Applications can either be submitted online or a fillable form can be completed and emailed to: ruth.post@philomathoregon.gov. For additional information or to receive an application form, contact the city recorder at ruth.post@philomathoregon.gov or 541-929-6148.