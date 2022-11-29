Philomath awards $4M reservoir construction bid, but cost has the city short

Although they originally expected it to cost $3 million, Philomath officials approved a $4.16 million bid by Stayton-based HP Civil Inc. for a reservoir, part of a push to revamp the city’s water system.

The gap has the city scrambling to plug the hole.

The 1.5-million-gallon concrete reservoir, 100 feet in diameter and 28 feet high, is the first phase of a $16 million water treatment plant project replacing the current facility.

Competing reservoir project bids came in at $4,447,500 from Pacific Excavation in Eugene and $4,527,500 from Emery & Sons Construction in Salem.

At the City Council meeting Monday, Nov. 28, Finance Director Mike Murzynsky raised the issue of a potential funding gap based on costs increasing from original estimates. He said the reservoir phase of the project was budgeted at $3.1 million, leaving the city a little short.

“If we don’t have enough money for this project, we’re going to have to look at either borrowing it from Business Oregon, shift some other project money, or possibly raise water rates,” Murzynsky said.

The $3.1 million estimate is five or six years old, City Manager Chris Workman said.

Workman said public works projects going over budget is a national issue not specific to Philomath, citing increased labor and materials costs for projects in the pipeline. He said there are funding alternatives to explore to close the gap.

“That money is going to come in either from grants, additional financing, other projects that we postpone or delay, or it’ll be increased revenue which comes from increased utility rates,” Workman said.

“Those are conversations that the council and the committees are going to have to have when we get into the first part of next year,” he said.

Philomath has socked away $4 million for construction, along with a $12 million grant from the Oregon Legislature received in 2021, according to the city. The new plant will be sited on South Ninth Street near the existing one.

Councilors discussed the merits and cost of a two-stage anti-graffiti coating with a $60,000 total price tag. An initial motion by Councilor Teresa Nielson to approve the bid with the anti-graffiti coatings included was amended to drop the coatings, but they could be added to the project at a later date.

The amended motion passed unanimously.

The new reservoir allows more chlorine contact time, more finished water storage, and adds firefighting capacity, according to city documents. The use of modern membrane filtration technology can produce up to 2 million gallons of water per day, with expansion up to 4 and 6 million gallons per day.

The city says Public Works staff have put extensive efforts and innovation into keeping the current plant working and repairing equipment that is no longer available or doesn’t have replacement parts. The current plant was built in 1985 with an expected lifespan of 25 years.

In December 2021, the city said no archeological artifacts were found on the site. Philomath hired an environmental consultant to review the site in Marys River Park after a community member alerted the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde about some items discovered during a camas bulb harvest.

Items found included a basalt hand tool, lithic-period flakes and a fire pit area with carbonized branches and fire-cracked rock. The findings were in an area that the city had rototilled as part of an effort to collect and relocate camas bulbs in the vicinity of the water treatment plant construction area.

Amanda Carroll of SWCA Environmental Consultants visited the site just south of City Hall on Dec. 10. No cultural materials were observed during the site visit, Carroll said in a news release the city issued.

