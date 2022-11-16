Philomath approves design for park to honor a fallen Vietnam War vet

Philomath officials approved design concepts for a memorial park honoring a fallen Vietnam War veteran.

Spc. Paul “Jeff” Cochran graduated from Philomath High with the class of 1966, attending U.S. Army Airborne School before deploying to South Vietnam with the 101st Airborne Division.

Thinking of home, Cochran wrote to his grandmother from the war zone in March 1968, wondering if the flowers were blooming in Philomath. He was killed in action during an enemy ambush May 1, 1968, just five months after arriving in country. He’s buried in Willamette National Cemetery in Portland.

Fifty years later, Gold Star Mother Beverly Durham donated Cochran’s teenage home at the corner of College Street and North 16th Street to the city of Philomath to become a park named in her fallen son's honor: Paul J. Cochran Veterans Memorial Park.

“I’m really excited to take the next step, get a contractor on board that’s going to work with those volunteers and groups that really keep this a community project,” said City Manager Chris Workman, thanking staff and park supporters for their collective efforts.

Durham died in 2018 at 90. She moved to Philomath in the 1960s and worked at Oregon State University for more than 20 years, earning two master’s degrees in the process. Durham’s daughter, Shane Fritz, collaborated with the city and then-mayor Eric Niemann to see her mother’s wishes through.

The city signed on for the project was awarded a state parks grant to build and install the memorial and a flagpole area, according to a staff report. American Legion Marys River Post 100 noted its support and advocacy for grants to fund the project in a Nov. 8 letter to the City Council.

LandCurrent, designer for Flossie Overman Park, along with city staff and park advisory members finalized a conceptual design based on feedback from local veteran groups and the community the staff report states. The design features include benches, a flower garden, flag poles, a bronze plaque, and a granite monument.

The staff report notes other desired features include landscaping, more benches, a gazebo, natural area, climbing feature and swings. The city has $248,100 in park development fees budgeted this year for the park. Park supporters have secured material donations and volunteer labor to assist construction.

The City Council is expected to review and approve construction management proposals before a contractor is chosen to build the park. Construction is slated for substantial completion by the end of the fiscal year, according to the staff report.

Philomath City Council members unanimously approved designs for the park during their meeting Monday, Nov. 14. They also voted for any playground structures in the park to be designed for accessibility. City staff are planning for further opportunities for community members to chime on design features as the project commences.