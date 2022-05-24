People living in cars spurs talk of making Albany streets permit parking only

People parking and living in their cars near the Albany Helping Hands Shelter are causing increased trespassing, littering, drug issues and other crimes, according to the Albany Police Department.

So the city is considering adding streets near the homeless shelter to the Central Albany Parking Area, a permitted parking zone. The Albany City Council could vote on the expansion during its meeting Wednesday night, May 25.

“I think it’s a really good idea, and I’m glad we’re taking this step. I hope we’re taking this step,” Councilor Matilda Novak, said during a work session Monday night, May 23.

Emma Deane, Albany Helping Hands executive director, supports the permit parking proposal, as that will ensure vehicles are not parked long-term or illegally and will protect shelter residents and those in the neighborhood.

“We just want to create a safe space in that area,” Deane said.

Albany Helping Hands, 619 Ninth Ave. SE, has no jurisdiction on the sidewalk once people leave the shelter property, so it can’t hold people accountable once they leave, Deane added.

She added Albany shelters have ample room for the homeless, and if the option of living in automobiles is taken away, shelters become more attractive.

“While we understand why people choose to stay close to the shelter to access services, we feel it is imperative that we do our part to promote safety and cleanliness along our public roadways,” Deane wrote in a letter to the council.

Randy Rothweller, general manager of Elevate Modular, a nearby business that builds custom modular homes, also wrote in support of the zone expansion, noting an increase in crime and unsafe behavior in the vicinity of the shelter.

Kristopher Schendel, Albany police code compliance officer, told the council on Monday that there is easy availability of drugs in front of the shelter — which does not allow drug use.

The current zone has about 4,150 feet of street near 2nd CHANCE Homeless Shelter, 1100 Jackson St. SE, the Linn County Jail, the Linn County Parole & Probation office and nearby areas, including on Industrial Way Southeast.

The expansion would add approximately 1,000 feet to that total: Ninth Avenue Southeast, east of Jackson Street to Highway 99E, and Jackson Street Southeast, south of the Pacific Boulevard overpass to the railroad crossing.

The Central Albany Parking Area took effect in March 2020 when similar issues were taking place at the Jackson Avenue homeless shelter. The zone reduced police calls by 55% in the area, Schendel wrote in a memo to the council.

Between August 2019 and March 2020, there were 857 calls for service in the Central Albany Parking Area. After adding a permit parking system, calls dropped to 475 between March 2020 and October 2020, Schendel wrote.

Schendel expects the permitted parking expansion to have a similar impact around Helping Hands, and reduced calls would free up staff time to focus on other efforts.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or Kyle.Odegard@lee.net Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

