Outgoing Corvallis mayor, councilors say goodbye

Three Corvallis officials said their goodbyes at the final City Council meeting of the year.

Outgoing Mayor Biff Traber, Council Vice President Andrew Struthers and Councilor Christina Jancila are departing the council. Traber chose not to seek reelection. Struthers lost a run for mayor, and Jancila was unseated by a challenger.

The three were honored with engraved crystals commemorating their service and kind remarks from their colleagues.

Traber, an elected official for a dozen years, received several gifts, including a mug that says, “the legend has officially retired,” a notebook with the phrase, “don’t make me use my mayor voice,” and a photo of councilors he’s served alongside.

“There are all kinds of good memories from them,” Traber said as he looked over the photo of his colleagues.

Mayor Biff Traber

First elected in 2010, Traber served two terms as a Ward 8 city councilor before he was elected mayor in 2014. He’s been described as a tireless representative of Corvallis, introducing speakers at local events, issuing proclamations, cutting ribbons and speaking out for the community.

“What I’ve been most impressed with is that you’re always looking out for the city, looking towards the future,” Councilor Paul Shaffer said. “Which is really what I think we’re all here to do, and you’ve been a good leader on that.”

Several councilors who remembered Traber motivating them to run for office, also lauded his leadership, mentorship and friendship. City Manager Mark Shepard cited Traber’s institutional knowledge as a real asset for the council and staff.

Traber brought City Attorney Jim Brewer to tears, the latter said, during a discussion about a proclamation and resolution focused on inclusivity. Calling it the right thing to do despite some opposition, Brewer said he’s never been prouder of the council or the city.

Addressing council members from the center seat for the last time, Traber urged them to stay focused on a few critical issues for Corvallis: the need for more housing, sustainable city financing, climate change and decarbonization, and making good on the city’s 2040 vision for change.

“It’s been very rewarding, a privilege and honor to work with you and your predecessor councils as well as the staff we’ve worked with over the years,” Traber said. “I believe we’ve done good work; we have moved the city forward in key areas.”

Andrew Struthers, Ward 9

Elected in 2018 and reelected in 2020, Struthers has led council committees on charter review and advisory board restructuring, and he serves as policy board chair of the Corvallis Area Metropolitan Planning Organization. His remarks from the dais sometimes highlighted his experience as a working parent.

Facing the northeast city ward’s challenges head-on, Struthers stands out for his community engagement on tough issues, Traber said, nodding to a pragmatic decision-making approach as well. Traber said Struthers served not only his community, but also the council, as vice president and spearheading changes to council operations.

Councilor Charlyn Ellis reminisced how Struthers' daughter sometimes would pop up on camera for a little wave during remote meetings. Seeing Struthers hold his baby during meetings showed his devotion to balancing work, family and serving the community, she added.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve here,” Struthers said. Sharing credit for his accomplishments, he put the spotlight on his wife and thanked her for making it all possible, which drew a round of applause.

Christina Jancila, Ward 2

A business community advocate, Jancila was appointed to the vacant Ward 2 seat in November after former Councilor Charles Maughan declared his candidacy for mayor and moved from the ward. It was the first such appointment after the city charter was amended to forgo special elections in favor of appointments.

Jumping into action late in a council term is no easy task, Traber pointed out, saying Jancila came up to speed quickly.

Councilor Shaffer echoed that, adding he appreciated the local small business voice and perspective Jancila brought to the table, something he said doesn’t come to the council enough.

In her final council report, Jancila thanked the people of Corvallis and her downtown ward for the honor and privilege to serve. She also thanked several councilors for helping her along the way, as well as Traber for his support, which included a tie-breaking vote for her appointment.

“I know it was an extremely short term,” Jancila said. “But nonetheless, there’s nothing that I would change.”

