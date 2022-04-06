Oregon DEQ cracking down on Halsey pulp mill

A large mid-valley employer and wood pulp producer has entered a formal enforcement process with the state’s clean air regulator after failing to record accurate emissions figures for three weeks in the fall.

Halsey-based Cascade Pacific Pulp LLC could face fines or corrective orders after an apparently leaky monitoring system recorded invalid data and caused the mill to operate out of compliance with its major federal air pollution permit, according to a March 1 pre-enforcement notice.

Oregon Department of Environmental Quality alleges in the document Cascade Pacific “posed the risk of significant environmental harm” when the mill didn’t appropriately record how many tons of carbon monoxide it emitted as part of its daily operations.

Contacted previously, the mill’s general manager, Pat Rank, said Cascade Pacific employs 187 at its plant near Halsey that converts sawdust and chips from commercial wood milling into fibrous pulp used by other factories to make toilet paper, paper towels and fiber-cement siding for houses.

Rank and other Cascade Pacific officials could not be reached for comment by email or phone.

The citations

Under Title V of the Clean Air Act, the company is required in its permit to accurately track how much carbon monoxide vents each hour from its around-the-clock operations, but those numbers were invalidated by broken equipment and inaccurate audits.

“That’s what puts you out of compliance, and that’s what triggers an enforcement notice,” DEQ spokesperson Dylan Darling said.

The department cited Cascade Pacific for failing to operate continuous emissions monitors that detect output of oxygen and carbon monoxide from a recovery furnace, part of the kraft pulping process by which black liquor solid byproducts are converted.

Cascade Pacific also was cited for violating the terms of its permit by not recording accurate carbon monoxide emissions for about three weeks, Sept. 25 to Oct. 15. In addition, DEQ cited Cascade Pacific for failing to perform a quarterly inspection for visible emissions from the gas scrubber on a lime slurry mixer until after June 2021. The inspection was required in the company’s Title V permit starting June 2020.

The problem

Cascade Pacific operators in September noted readings from emissions sensors weren’t “‘tracking each other’ normally,” before testing the system Sept. 25 in a federally-standardized accuracy audit, according to DEQ documents.

The monitors failed the test, invalidating monitored emissions data for the next 20 days.

In October, the company hired a technician who found a leak in the monitoring system. The monitors were repaired and another audit was conducted by Oct. 15, when test results were normal, according to a DEQ review of the company’s report.

“It just wasn’t working right, and the company was working to fix it,” Darling said.

The law

Cascade Pacific is granted a permit under Title V of the Clean Air Act to release thousands of tons of air pollution, including small particulates and greenhouse gasses like carbon dioxide.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requires any industrial site that outputs 100 tons of any air pollutant each year to apply for Title V permitting. DEQ enforces Title V permits in Oregon.

Failing to keep records for recovery furnace emissions per a Title V permit is a first-class violation of state law, according to DEQ.

The department’s Office of Compliance and Enforcement will decide how Cascade Pacific is penalized. Darling said the department sometimes enters a memorandum with a permit violator to correct pollution and sources that go against the Clean Air Act.

DEQ can levy up to $25,000 for each day for each violation, according to the department’s website.

The department fined Cascade Pacific $12,000 in 2017 for exceeding limits for fine particulates emitted from its lime kiln.

Darling said the enforcement office will weigh the mill’s response to and the risk of harm from the mill’s violations, repeat or past offenses, and whether the company’s economic benefits for not addressing any violations outweighed potential fines as it reaches a decision.

“That they’re taking steps to address this issue is something we’ll take into consideration,” Darling said.

He offered no deadline for a decision.

“A timeline depends on the complexity of the case,” Darling said.

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email alex.powers@lee.net.

