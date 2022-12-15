Old Philomath car wash — an 'eyesore,' says one — to be demolished

An old steel car wash building on Philomath’s Main Street is being demolished to make way for a staging and storage area for upcoming construction.

An effort to save the structure that at least one elected official called an "eyesore," failed earlier this week.

The City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve a lease deal with CORPAC, the company contracted by the Oregon Department of Transportation for Philomath’s "Downtown Safety and Streetscapes" project.

The project aims to improve safety for cars, buses, bicycle and pedestrians while revitalizing downtown.

As part of the deal, CORPAC agreed to pay for demolishing the former car wash and removing underground storage tanks as well as contaminated soil in lieu of monthly lease payments. City staff estimated the work’s value between $50,000 and $70,000.

CORPAC was already using the site at 1348 Main St. as a temporary staging area on verbal permission from City Manager Chris Workman, who said the contractor asked for a longer-term lease on the property for the duration of the streetscapes project.

“They’re continuing to look for other sites for material storage and other things,” Workman said. “But they are having some trouble. I think it’s important to relay there’s not a lot of places in proximity to the downtown project that are going to meet their needs.”

During public comments earlier in the meeting, Planning Commissioner Peggy Yoder made a plea to the council on behalf of the old car wash. She said many citizens value the history of the structure and have fond memories of washing their cars there, saying the roof’s “sawtooth” design is a nod to Philomath’s timber town history.

The contractor submitted a temporary use application showing a trailer/temporary office, equipment storage and parking, according to a staff report, which adds the application doesn’t show any building materials will be stored on site.

Philomath remains responsible for the costs of testing and permitting at the site required by the Department of Environmental Quality, the staff report states, noting that staff is pursuing grant funds to cover those expenses.

The work is expected to be complete by Aug. 31, 2024, according to the lease agreement. Workman said it would take “a little bit of time” to get the permits in place.

After the city declared the old car wash building as surplus, Workman said there was little interest in it aside from a $100 bid that seemingly fell through. He also disputed whether the roof actually has a historic “sawtooth” design. Unable to see the attraction to the building, he supported demolition.

Calling for officials to reconsider demolishing the car wash building, Councilor Jessica Andrade moved to strike demolition from the lease agreement and repurpose the structure. Councilor Catherine Biscoe suggested a review by the public art committee. Andrade’s motion failed 2-5.

“I say burn it … It’s been an eyesore since I’ve lived here for 20 years.” Councilor Matt Lehman said. “It hasn’t been operational as far as I know in that whole time. We tried to get rid of it a couple times and there were no takers.”