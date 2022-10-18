Now Benton County will make homeless funding part of bond measure

Benton County will reverse course and include funding for the homeless as part of its $100 million ask of voters in May.

County officials have been trying to work every angle to craft a palatable-to-voters ballot measure to fund their vision of a new justice complex. That included calling the chosen site the "Community Safety and Justice Campus" because the word "community" is friendlier than the word "public."

The pollster evaluating community response to the bond measure said Tuesday, Oct. 18 that voters are much more likely to approve it if it includes a promise to fund the "No. 1 issue" on the minds of Oregonians.

“And that’s homelessness,” said John Horvick, a senior vice president at DHM Research.

County leadership agreed May 10 to keep its eventual bond proposal “simple,” eschewing funding for unhoused services in its plans for an all-new justice system campus that could cost more than $167 million altogether.

But a survey later that month by Portland-based DHM found that homelessness was the most commonly cited problem in Benton County.

Surveys said

Respondents said homelessness was their chief concern 32% of the time, ahead of affordable housing (21%) and crime and public safety (13%). As many people reported they were likely to vote for the measure as those who reported they were not likely to vote, 46% for and 46% against.

Horvick said responses largely were the same five months later, when 29% said homelessness is issue No. 1.

“It is an issue that is persistent and on voters’ minds,” Horvick said.

A second survey conducted Sept. 8 to 14 found potential voters were much more likely to approve the measure with the added language “homeless services,” 54% for and 39% against.

The spread of disapproval widened significantly in test language that didn’t measure homeless services, 39% for and 47% against.

Younger voters, women and people registered as Democrats were more likely to support either version of the bond measure. But even aging white conservative men were more likely to support the homeless services version, with support increasing across the board for the latter.

“That really heartens me,” Commissioner Xan Augerot said. “The increase in support is not partisan.”

County staff will recommend ways they can include services for unhoused people in its bond measure language, and possibly at the campus proposed for a site on the north end of the city, between Corvallis Wastewater Reclamation facilities and the HP Inc. campus on Highway 20.

“This is what we’ve been trying to do since the beginning, is get a sense of the community’s priorities,” Commissioner Pat Malone said.

County officials envision a centralized site for its criminal justice system, starting with the building that will take over for the 134-year-old courthouse likely to collapse in an earthquake and district attorney’s office.

Chasing the money

Those first projects carry an anticipated $58-million price tag, an estimated $33 million in loans with the rest paid by grant funding.

Nick Kurth, manager of the county’s Justice System Improvement Program, said in an interview that county officials are seeking to move now on that grant.

“The importance is getting the money out there,” Kurth said.

The rest of the project would be paid for by bond money, if voters agree.

Kurth said the county will seek input from a city-county advisory group, working with Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board to make a recommendation to county executives on how they can work homelessness into the bond measure.

That solution may be to earmark funding for later, Kurth said. County commissioners are slated to begin formalizing bond measure language for the May ballot in early December.

“We don’t want to go down a path that is so complicated we can’t deliver,” he said.

