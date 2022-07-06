Not so fast: Corvallis puts energy scores on hold for home sellers

Poised to implement an ordinance requiring home sellers to list an energy score for their properties, Corvallis officials pushed the pause button.

The idea was to give buyers an idea of what it will cost to power a home they're considering via an assessment of energy-related assets, making it easier to compare potential purchases across the housing market.

Divided 5-4 on whether the energy score program should be mandated, the Corvallis City Council initially — and barley — approved the ordinance at its June 21 meeting. Because the vote was not unanimous, the council held a second ordinance reading and vote at its meeting Tuesday, July 5.

This time, however, the council voted 5-3 to table the ordinance, asking staff for more research on how the program might work. Appearing somewhat frustrated, Mayor Biff Traber and some councilors pushed back against the delay, saying the program could be refined as it comes online.

“I really think this home energy score is a fairly straightforward way to start making some progress — and to learn from it,” Traber said after the vote, “if we could ever get started on it.”

Before the council tabled the ordinance, Council Vice President Andrew Struthers put forward a lengthy amendment aimed at firming-up sale and exemption language, matching the ordinance more closely to those in other Oregon cities. In a two-part vote, the council approved the amendment.

When it came to the ordinance itself, Council President Hyatt Lytle said she didn’t want to vote in opposition, but she’s heard from several concerned citizens who would be affected by the program, from both the buyers’ and sellers’ sides. She led a motion tabling the ordinance until Sept 5.

Lytle acknowledged that her vote swung the ordinance’s approval at its first reading June 21, but now she’s unsure about the mandatory aspect of it, she said. She wants to weigh the pros and cons as well as logistics of other home energy score programs.

With Councilor Charles Maughan absent from the meeting and the council split on the ordinance, the mayor could have potentially been a tie-breaking vote. During deliberations, Traber advocated for moving ahead. He said trying to find every possible flaw up front only delays responding to the climate emergency.

“My sense is we will learn more by working towards putting this in place rather than spending more time studying it,” he said. “Tabling it for two months doesn’t gain us anything … and as you learn things we can always change this ordinance later.”

Tabling the ordinance passed 5-3, excluding the need for Traber to vote. Councilors Gabe Shepherd, Paul Shaffer and Charlyn Ellis opposed the motion.

Staff was directed to look into:

How many similar programs are voluntary.

How many staff hours per week it takes to run the programs.

The number of scored homes entered in a green building registry.

Program funding and incentives.

Community organization involvement and costs.

Whether homeowners are encouraged to make energy-use upgrades.

Other council input may also come to staff for consideration.

How much City Hall can handle, however, is a concern all its own. Speaking on staff bandwidth, City Manager Mark Shepard said employees would be challenged by the additional work on home energy scores. He asked for and was given the discretion to decide what’s reasonable within the given timeframe.

Home energy scores have been in the works for years in Corvallis. Included in the city’s 2016 Climate Action Plan, a proposed home energy score program was presented to the City Council at a January work session.

Research shows mandatory energy efficiency disclosures increase the likelihood home sellers or buyers will make related upgrades to their homes, according to a city document.

The home energy score law was expected to take effect April 1 next year, giving time for public education and for energy assessors to get certified. It’s not clear if tabling the matter will delay implementation if the ordinance is passed upon its return to council.

“I sure hope come September, we’re able to finalize whatever it’s going to look like,” Traber said. “Right now, given we’ve not made a commitment to it, inspectors aren’t making a commitment to getting certified, a system is not being set up, people are not even being educated about it — other than in controversy.”