Corvallis City Council members unanimously approved asking voters to renew a levy funding city services, but this time around, they're not asking for evermore.

Corvallis has “significantly increased” the levy rate each of the last three times out, according to a city staff report. The current levy expires June 30, 2024. The council voted on the renewal during a meeting Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The bottom line: City officials and staff hope “no new taxes” is the key to renewal. Levies, which must be approved by the electorate, can pay for operational expenses, such as salaries.

In discussions leading up to the vote, councilors indicated their desire for a flat five-year levy renewal on the November 2023 ballot.

Staff explored the possibility of rate increases but ultimately decided against it, thinking a flat renewal is more likely to succeed.

“I have been in the past concerned about just doing a straight renewal as opposed to increasing it,” Councilor Gabe Shepherd said. “While I’m concerned that our costs will outpace our revenues, due at least in part to higher-than-normal inflation, I will be supporting a straight renewal — from here to the ballot.”

After giving it some thought, Shepherd agreed restructuring the levy with department-based percentages rather than specific line items would provide new opportunities for the Majestic Theatre, which became a focal point of budget talks last year after a vocal push by residents to add more staff to the city-owned playhouse.

Upon distributing social services funding, the 2019 levy structure restricted support to the following:

51.9% maintains service levels at the Corvallis Public Library, including open days and hours, materials, programs, and outreach.

40.8% maintains service levels for Parks & Recreation, including recreation programs, Osborn Aquatic Center, Chintimini Senior and Community Center, and parks services.

4.8% added funding to improve parks maintenance.

2.5% added funding for the Majestic Theatre.

The renewal keeps the allocations the same but folds the percentages designated to improve parks maintenance and add Majestic Theatre funding into a single departmental allocation similar to the Library Department’s portion.

The current levy rate was renewed at $1.07 per $1,000 of assessed property value. The revenue supports social services grants, the Library Department (51.9%), and the Parks & Recreation Department (48.1%).

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Some councilors had asked to explore increasing the social services portion, which has been fixed at $360,000, either by allocation or by making it percentage-based. A proposed fixed increase to $480,000 was approved under the renewal vote Tuesday.

The levy is budgeted to generate $6.1 million in fiscal year 2022-2023 and $34.6 million for the city over the next five-year period.

Voters renewed and expanded the levy by a 73-27% margin in 2019, avoiding proposed major cuts for the city’s Parks & Recreation Department and the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. Library hours were spared and the Osborn Aquatic Center, Chintimini Senior and Community Center and the Majestic Theatre remained open.

Finalizing ballot language for a November 2023 levy measure is expected to take place between May and July. The deadline to file ballot titles is Aug. 18.

Thanking city staff for understanding the impact of continued financial asks, Mayor Charles Maughan acknowledged the hardship on taxpayers of funding the programs that benefit from the levy.

While he’s happy the levy isn’t increasing, he agreed with Shepherd’s concerns about financial stability.