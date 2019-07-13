Here is a look at updates on stories we have been tracking:
Solar art installation
The story: Corvallis artist Peter Erskine, who installed the Solar Spectrum Environmental Artwork in 2016 at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, is working on a $325,000 commission to provide a similar piece for a planned transit line in Maryland.
The latest: According to a story in the Washington Post, Erskine and other artists commissioned to provide art pieces for the Purple Line have finalized their designs. Just like he did at the Corvallis library Erskine will be installing prisms at the Manchester Place station. Transit riders will see rainbows projected onto the station’s walls, platforms and tracks. “I think it’s cool because people won’t know what to expect,” Erskine told reporter Katherine Shaver. “If a commuter uses it daily and the first three days are cloudy, there will be no artwork. Then, on Thursday — wham — there it is. It makes the whole experience very, very fresh.” Erskine’s piece and those planned for other stations will be installed after the stations are built in 2020 and 2021. The line is scheduled to open in 2023.
Levi Henkle House
The story: The circa-1898 Levi Henkle House on Northwest Second Street in Corvallis has been on the market since July 2018. The Italianate structure is up for sale at $220,000. The two-story residence is named for Levi Henkle, who came to Benton County from Iowa in 1853. Henkle sold it in 1907 and it has gone through numerous owners since. It is not clear how long the dilapidated house has been empty, but it likely is more than 20 years, city officials said. Preservationists have made efforts to try to keep the house from being demolished.
The latest: A permit application has been filed by developer Mark Rose in order to demolish the house and replace it with new construction. Because the house is a locally registered historic structure a public hearing before the Corvallis Historic Resources Commission is required. The hearing was scheduled for July 9, but it had to be canceled because of the lack of a quorum. The meeting has tentatively been rescheduled for Aug. 13.
The Great Move-Out
The story: Oregon State University’s Corvallis community relations office each spring around commencement time collects donated items from students who live off-campus. The goal is to donate and re-use as many of the items as possible and keep them out of the streets and the landfill.
The latest: This year’s drive, reports community relations coordinator Jonathan Stoll, included donations from 133 students, and the volunteers collected 36 couches, 42 mattresses , 17 desks, 61 articles of clothing, 143 miscellaneous furniture items, 178 household items and 21 books.