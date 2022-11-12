New speed radar coming to Albany, what you need to know

Lead-foot drivers in Albany will soon be getting warnings in their mailboxes, after the city installs a new speed-measuring radar trailer.

Last week, the Albany Police Department asked city leaders to approve a purchase of a radar trailer. The City Council on Wednesday, Nov. 9 said yes to $61,350 expenditure with the expectation that the federal government will reimburse the city $42,000.

The trailer will look like others around town but is a little more “techy,” according to police Chief Marcia Harnden.

It isn’t like ticketing camera radars, but it does have the ability to send a warning letter, she said. The radar has the ability to capture location, time, speed and vehicle information, according to a staff report to the council.

But that doesn’t mean it will be giving out tickets. Harnden added the city would not be sharing the names of speeders sent letters with their insurance agencies.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Councilor Bessie Johnson likened the trailer to a “speed trap” and said that there should be some signage to designate that the radar was monitoring drivers.

“I want to make it really clear this device isn’t set up for enforcement. It’s for education,” she said.

The staff report says the trailer would fill "the gap" because the Police Department currently isn't staffing a traffic unit.

Having the new radar is about increasing visible police presence, Harnden said, with the goal being more safe driving in Albany, especially in school zones.

One possible location the new device may find a home: a crosswalk by Calapooia Middle School.

Harnden noted her department has heard feedback that some crosswalks near schools are too dangerous and that these school zones would be good candidates for the radar trailer's placement. The staff report said the devices provide "traffic calming."

When Johnson continued to express concern that motorists should be forewarned about the radar, Mayor Alex Johnson II proposed a social media campaign.

Councilor Ray Kopczynski said he had “no qualms” with more radars, even ones with cameras that ticket people.

In the end, the motion passed unanimously, with all councilors present.

Related stories: