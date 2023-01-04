New Corvallis mayor, councilors sworn in, have eventful first meeting

The first Corvallis City Council meeting of 2023 gave new officials a full experience, complete with technical difficulties, emotional public testimony and a half-dozen votes on a single issue.

“To the councilors, both returning and newly-elected, congratulations and thank you,” Charles Maughan, newly elected himself as mayor, said. “I know personally the sacrifices you and your families are making to serve our city; your willingness to devote many hours for the betterment of our community is no small thing.”

Maughan said Corvallis is fortunate to have such dedicated and experienced leaders to confront many pressing issues the city faces. He specifically called out the housing crisis, sustainability in the face of climate change, community livability, and a thriving downtown as key topics.

Thanking city staff in advance for their understanding and patience, Maughan said great things will be accomplished when councilors, staff and citizens combine their efforts.

“There will be disagreements, long nights, and progress will be slower than we like sometimes,” he said. “But there will be progress.”

After Maughan and councilors Briae Lewis and Tony Cadena were sworn in, the council got down to business.

They sailed through a presentation on the municipal court’s work in 2022 with no issues. But when it came time for public comment, councilors heard concern and then anger from a man whose dog was taken by authorities allegedly for being dangerous.

A three-minute timer for public comments apparently didn’t get started for the first speaker. When he was asked to wrap up his remarks, he stepped away from the microphone but continued to shout at officials as he left council chambers.

Public comment went on, mostly focused on a franchise deal with Northwest Natural, until technical difficulties derailed online speakers for a time. After struggling to correct the problem, the comment period was cut short due to the technical issues, leaving at least one hopeful speaker unheard.

The bulk of the council’s time was spent on NW Natural’s franchise agreement with Corvallis, which has been up for renewal. Through a complex series of votes on the deal, the council changed pre-negotiated contract terms, essentially putting the decision on how to move forward in the company’s hands.

Councilors also handled leadership housekeeping, voting in the new council president and vice president. Ward 8 Councilor Tracey Yee was elected president, and Ward 3 Councilor Hyatt Lytle was elected vice president, but pledged to only hold the position for a year. Lytle previously served as council president.

The meeting was the first official business for Maughan, Lewis and Cadena in their roles. In Corvallis’ debut of ranked choice voting in November, Maughan and Cadena both defeated two opponents to clinch their respective positions for mayor and Ward 9, and Lewis overcame appointed Ward 2 Councilor Christina Jancila one-on-one.

