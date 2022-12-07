'Nasty mess' in Lebanon gets county cleanup

County roads and trash hauling crews filled more than 160 cubic yards worth of dumpsters with clothes, furniture and kitchen trash Wednesday morning, Dec. 7, in Lebanon.

Linn County sometimes has to order the forced cleaning of a property or demand the owner of a house abate a public nuisance.

The house on a corner of a dead-end street in Lebanon is a bit of an odd case: No one owns it.

“Linn County does not want (to own) houses,” spokesperson Alex Paul said. “Linn County does not want properties.”

But it does want them safe.

The county acted Wednesday, Dec. 7, on an order of abatement. The house, built in 1940, is partially burned.

Paul said hypodermic needles have been found around the property at 2187 Mill St. Vehicles have been indefinitely parked on a lawn at the site.

“It’s just turned into a nasty mess,” Paul said.

Linn County contracted with Republic Services to haul away the trash removed from piles around the property. Staff estimated the county may spend as much as $42,000 for cleanup but didn't yet have final figures.

Workers donned white chemically resistant coveralls before they shoveled the ground around waist-high piles of discarded household items.

Crews from county Health Services, Planning and Building, and Road departments used excavators to fill massive 40-yard dumpsters.

By 11 a.m., the machines had scooped enough trash to fill nearly five dumpsters, and crews expected to possibly fill a sixth.

The home's past

At one time, the 720-square foot, single-story structure was home to Frankie Brinkley. She was an aide in local skilled nursing homes, and she enjoyed anything to do with John Wayne, according to an obituary in the Albany Democrat-Herald.

But Brinkley died July 11, 2018, when she was 80. She had lived in Lebanon for more than 60 years.

And she never made a will.

“The owners died, and no one has taken possession of the property,” Paul said.

Court records showed an adult child made a claim to Brinkley’s estate the next month and reported the value of the house as $50,000. Brinkley also left $600 in a bank account.

Five children each were named as beneficiary of 20% of the estate. They listed no known creditors who would seek outstanding debts from Brinkley’s survivors.

In December 2018, Oregon made a claim against the estate for $47,217.

Oregon Department of Human Services sought the money for claims and premiums reportedly owed for coverage through Medicaid.

Trash piles up

A man on the property Wednesday morning declined to speak with Mid-Valley Media. County officials did not say who resides at the property.

But people living at the Mill Street address piled trash in the yard after learning about the county cleanup, Paul said.

The property’s real market value in 2022 was $168,210, according to county records, including less than $70,000 for the house.

Brinkley was named in the latest tax bill for $836. Linn County is billing for another $2,792, four years in back taxes.

Paul said the county doesn't place liens on properties for back taxes typically until five years of dues are owed. County records show Linn County has liquidated 19 properties through quitclaim deeds since 2020.

County code enforcement officer Carol Gordon said cleanup was about addressing a public health hazard.

"We're increasing livability for people on the property and in the neighborhood," she said.

Paul said the county heard complaints about the appearance of the property, located just north of a public park, the Porter Park Community Garden.

“You can’t blame a grandparent for taking a child to the park and not wanting them to be there, with that house right there,” Paul said.