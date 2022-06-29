Municipal doubletake: Linn County city removes a tax

Here's something you don't see everyday: a city that rescinds a tax.

The Brownsville City Council unanimously decided Tuesday, June 28 to do away with what's known as it "transient room tax," otherwise known as a hotel tax.

Brownsville doesn't have any hotels in city limits, but it is the site of about 10 Airbnb vacation rentals in private homes with two more on Vrbo.

For other cities, what's also called a "transient lodging tax" (in Albany) or simply a lodging tax (Corvallis), is a major source of revenues. For example, even mid-pandemic, between July and November 2021, Albany took in around $586,000, that city reported in February.

In Portland, that number is in the millions.

In Brownsville, that number is in the four digits. The low four digits.

"(S)ince passage of the tax, administration of the tax has proven to be a burden on the city in comparison to the revenue generated by the tax," says a resolution connected to the ordinance the council passed Tuesday repealing the tax.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

City Administrator Scott McDowell said in recent years, the annual take has totaled somewhere between $1,700 and $2,200.

Even more than the cost to collect the pittance, the city received complaints about the tax.

"It's just not worth it," McDowell said in an interview after the meeting.

The tax, 6% of the booking, was first passed in 2005, according to the resolution. Since 2018, Linn County has its own lodging tax, set at 3%, which is collected countywide, including cities with their own taxes.

On top of those, the state charges another 1.5%.

The council repealed the tax via an emergency ordinance, so it bypasses a second vote and takes effect immediately. Councilor Michael Humphreys said he wanted the tax off the books by the end of the fiscal year, which is June 30.

Also at the meeting, the council approved the budget for 2022-23. The budget has an expected revenue intake of $3.8 million for the general fund, which pays for many city services. The budget includes a 7% hike in water/sewer rates.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.