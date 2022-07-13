Millersburg seeks to eject a property from city boundaries

Millersburg leaders want to change the shape of its city boundaries this week, excising one property and adding on another.

The City Council unanimously voted on Tuesday, July 12 to remove nearly 170 acres from city limits. The plan involves the eventual inclusion of a nearby lot of near-equal size that's currently not within city limits.

What's driving the swap? The first property — a total of three lots — has very little potential for development. Community Development Director Matt Straite first brought the idea before the council 1½ years ago, explaining why the area was unfit for expansion.

It all starts with the Willamette River.

“Given that it’s so close to the river, it has a FEMA floodway designation,” Straite said. “Pulling land out of a floodway is a lot more difficult than just getting out of the floodplain. It would be a really bad idea to develop that land at all.”

City Manager Kevin Kreitman said he helped devise the proposal to de-annex the site after learning it lacked industrial promise. In addition to its river proximity, there is no public access to the land and no future plans to build the needed infrastructure that would serve a building there.

Following the property's withdrawal, Straite said the council intends to add roughly 162 acres to the city from the adjacent site. After its annexation, the urban growth boundary, which is used to keep development from encroaching into farmland and forests, will be revised to reflect the changes.

The owners of the desired property do seek to develop it after it is annexed, Straite said.

“While the land we have jurisdiction over now is not buildable, the land to be annexed is flat and has roads. Manufacturing makes a lot more sense because there’s rail access there, which makes it a lot more viable for industrial development,” Straite said.

Staff had recommended withdrawing the spurned property because its current industrial zoning designation is "inappropriate and misleading," according to the resolution the council approved.

Once the site is de-annexed and the second property annexed, the latter will be more appropriately zoned for industrial-type uses, Straite said.

“We hope we’re going to see some big industry in the annexed area,” Straite said. “There will be a lot of stuff coming out and a lot of stuff coming in. We’re really hoping to have factory use of some kind.”

De-annexation is a three-step process. Tuesday's action was the second, and the ordinance adoption to finalize the process is scheduled for the 6 p.m. Aug. 23 council meeting at Millersburg City Hall.