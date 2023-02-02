The city of Millersburg is seeking to swap 167 acres of what leaders consider less-than-ideal farmland for 163 acres of high-quality farmland outside city limits with hopes of building it out as an industrial center.

Not all residents in Millersburg are happy about it.

“It is going to change the whole nature of the community and the land use pattern in that area for the negative,” said Peter Kenagy, Millersburg resident and a neighboring farmer. “Millersburg doesn’t seem to care what we think, and they have their own very narrow version of what should happen.”

If the Linn County Board of Commissioners approves Millersburg’s request, the removed land would go to the county and the city’s boundary would be shifted to annex in the desired higher-quality farmland, currently a hazelnut farm on Conser Road.

The proposed development of the new property is valued at up to $200 million and would employ as many as 90 people to start, according to Jill Miles, senior business recruitment officer with Business Oregon.

In time, the project could be valued as high as $1 billion and provide as many as 1,000 family-wage jobs, she said.

Millersburg was formed intentionally as a place of industry in the early 1970s to avoid annexation into Albany and having to pay taxes to Albany. Employment and job creation has always been a top priority.

A part of the city's urban growth boundary, the desired property has been slotted for road development since the 1970s. Millersburg Community Development Director Matt Straite said city staff analyzed alternative properties and decided that this one fit the criteria for expansion.

“We had to start with the property that was already defined to be a space where the city could grow someday,” he said.

Those who oppose the land swap maintain that the lands are not equal in terms of farmland quality, and that if the city wants to develop, they should do so in an area that is not prime farmland.

“This seems to be a unique area not only because of the soils but the community of people out there,” Millersburg resident Paul Harcombe said. “As farming operations get bigger, those kinds of communities begin to break down, and I think that we would be sorry when they’re gone.”

That the properties are not “equal," said the city's attorney, Salem-based Alan Sorem, is of no consequence because Oregon land use laws do not require it.

The Linn County commissioners held an initial hearing Monday, Jan. 24 at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center. After hearing comments for and against the swap, they decided to receive public comments until Feb. 7.

The commissioners will reconvene the public hearing with an anticipated decision at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 7 at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center.

A long time coming

Straite first brought the idea of ditching the undesired property to the Millersburg City Council in 2020, explaining why the area was unfit for expansion. It all starts with the Willamette River.

“Given that (the first property) is so close to the river, it has a FEMA floodway designation,” Straite said at a City Council meeting last July. “Pulling land out of a floodway is a lot more difficult than just getting out of the floodplain. It would be a really bad idea to develop that land at all.”

The council ended up unanimously voting to remove the land from city limits with plans to annex the near-equal sized second property into its urban growth boundary, which is used to keep development from encroaching into farmland and forests.

The owner of the desired property, Paul Kuehne, supports the effort.

The county's Planning Commission conducted a public hearing to review the application Jan. 10, during which it heard from about a dozen speakers in opposition to the plan.

The commission unanimously voted against the plan and recommended the Linn County Board of Commissioners also deny the plan map and zoning map amendment applications.

Some of the neighbors around the impacted properties say they did not receive notice for the hearings, an issue county Commissioner Roger Nyquist raised at the Jan. 24 hearing.

Millersburg’s response was that they put meeting notices in the local newspaper per code.

“It’s like Millersburg was trying to slip this under the radar,” Harcombe said in an interview with Mid-Valley Media. “It’s not a good way to do business.”

It was then at the Jan. 24 meeting — the fourth public hearing on the issue so far — that the Board of Commissioners discussed the land swap.

The commissioners did not make a decision, instead opting to receive written comments at the Linn County Planning & Building Department until 5 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7. Proponents and opponents will then have two weeks to read and respond to each other’s comments.

A closer look at the properties

The first property — the one currently within Millersburg city limits — is zoned as farmland but for decades was used to capture treated water from the former International Paper Mill. It is now filled with ravines and prone to flooding, neighboring farmer Skip Gray said in written comments.

Gray’s property borders the land in question and his family once owned the property, where records show 51 different crops were grown over the years.

Dave Nofziger is another nearby farmer who takes issue with the swap. The community is full of multigenerational farmers, he said. His land was bought by his grandfather in 1950 and has stayed in the family ever since.

Nofziger said he and two others within a half-mile of the properties were notified of the swap by the county, not the city. He, Kenagy and Gray took it upon themselves to inform the others, as many did not know to look for the notice in the newspaper.

Nofziger said that while there have been loose promises from the current hazelnut orchard owner to farm the “marshland,” in reality, farming land that is underwater for part of the year will prove to be extremely difficult.

One of the criteria that must be met for the swap to take place is that it “will be compatible with adjacent uses and will not adversely impact the overall land use pattern in the area.”

Opponents of the swap point to this rule as their first line of defense against the city, saying it will absolutely negatively impact the land use pattern.

In his application to the county, Strait said agricultural uses next to industrial uses do not typically present conflicts, but if they do arise, they will be identified and mitigated at the design review stage.

“The city has had industrial ... uses next to agricultural land uses for years,” he said in the document. “Expanding the city industrial land uses to the west with this swap will not result in new adjacency conditions that do not exist today.”

Still, the county commissioners were not convinced, so the city is drafting a document that will provide more details on how conflicts will be dealt with.

Nofziger and Harcombe acknowledged that this will be a tough decision for the commissioners, but they hope the livelihood of the community will be taken into consideration.

“This would all go away and never come back,” Nofziger said. “It’s tough for us to swallow.”

