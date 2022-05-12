Majestic supporters plead with budget officials

Corvallis officials tasked with reviewing a $241 million city budget proposal spent the majority of a three-hour meeting discussing one topic: the Majestic Theatre.

The city-owned theater faces reduced productions and programs unless it gets more full-time workers. Supporters and participants have come to the city, hat in hand, to ask for more staff funding. Intended to be a self-sustaining operation, the Majestic has been relying on city subsidies to stay in the black.

Ultimately, a request for two additional full-time workers at the theater didn’t make it into the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022-2023, prompting Majestic supporters to take their case to a virtual public hearing for the budget Wednesday, May 11. The city also received numerous written comments in favor of the theater.

“I’m here to save the Majestic because the Majestic saved me,” Nikolai Kassaktin told the Budget Commission, which is composed of city councilors and community volunteers. Several people gave testimony including touching personal stories of how the theater enriched their lives while promoting diversity, arts and culture in the community.

Involved in the Majestic in many capacities and directing the first play written and led by transgender people, Rue Dickey, who identifies as a mixed-race transgender person, applauded the city’s focus on increasing diversity and inclusion. But he said the proposed budget would cut at the heart of Parks and Recreation’s ability to meet those goals.

“Community theater is the most accessible stage for marginalized individuals to tell our stories,” Dickey said. “Large media entities don’t give us the time, money or resources to build our own narratives. I’m proud and excited to be telling a story about queer trans people of color for Pride Month.”

Budget commissioners debated possible fixes such as reducing the theater’s supply costs, upgrading some part-time staff to full-time, shifting funds from other budget areas, or having the City Council take action to add staff. There was also discussion about sustainability and making the theater live within its means.

City Manager Mark Shepard said requests for additional staff at the Majestic weren’t alone in being denied, citing budget constraints and rising costs the likes of which Corvallis hasn’t seen in probably decades. He said a total of $2 million in staffing requests were left out of the budget proposal.

“We’re trying to manage expenses as best we can in this time of uncertainty,” Shepard said. “I was consistent across those requests for (full-time employees) as far as not approving those in the general fund.”

Parks and Recreation Director Meredith Petit said in an email that the Majestic’s share of the $10.4 million projected Parks and Recreation budget is $754,000, up from the previous $721,000. Projected revenue dropped from $645,100 to $549,200, pushing the general fund subsidy up to $204,800, she said.

“With (full-time employees) unchanged, and in an effort to ensure staff don’t continue to burnout, the level of service will need to be reduced,” Petit said in the email. “We have not yet finalized the specifics of that yet.”

Petit has suggested the revenue gap may be addressed through raising program registration fees, donations, sponsorships and grants and promoting rental facilities. A future solution could include an increase in dedicated revenue generated from a levy renewal.

An early working version of the Majestic’s budget increased revenue projections based on more staff, but expenses of those employees were excluded, giving an inaccurate picture, Petit said, adding a subsidy reduction was proposed in that version, but in the end the subsidy was increased.

Shepard said the proposed budget includes a $120,000 increase in personnel costs between full- and part-time staff, which is offset by a cutting nearly $88,000 from supply and material costs.

Expenses for full-time employees and benefits increases from $238,000 to $278,000, part-time/temporary salaries rise from $225,000 to $306,000, and non-personnel costs drops from $257,000 to $170,000.

A combination of volunteers and part-time workers fill many of the behind-the-scenes roles at the Majestic, according to city staff. There are two only benefited positions: the full-time supervisor and a three-quarter-time senior administrative specialist. The request for additional employees included a technical operations coordinator and a video coordinator.

Theater proponents say the part-time staff are fighting an uphill battle against limited hours and wages, not only scrambling to produce high-level work in a short time, but also scraping to get by on so-called “casual” employment, leading to frequent burnout and turnover.

After a lengthy discussion, budget commissioners did not put forth any amendments regarding the Majestic Theatre. The proposed budget was approved unanimously and goes to the City Council for a public hearing and approval on June 6.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

