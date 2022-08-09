Magic mushrooms to be allowed in Benton County next year

Benton County officials want their own rules in place when the state starts issuing licenses for psilocybin, also known as “magic mushrooms.”

Heading the psilocybin treatment rollout, the Oregon Health Authority is establishing rules for manufacturing, selling and administering the hallucinogenic mushrooms. The agency is slated to begin licensing providers starting Jan. 2.

With Measure 109, Oregon was the first state to legally approve psilocybin, which advocates say can be used to treat the effects of anxiety, depression and trauma. While some counties and municipalities are floating moratoriums or bans, Benton County will instead regulate when, where and how psilocybin is allowed in unincorporated areas.

Oregon counties and cities automatically opt in to permitting psilocybin unless they place a ban or moratorium on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot. The deadline to make the ballot is Aug. 19. Those accepting the state’s rules can still set time, place and manner restrictions for the drug, which is the way Benton County officials opted to go.

Health issue or land use?

“This really is a health issue more than it is a land use issue,” Community Development Director Darren Nichols said at the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Aug. 9. “Having said that, it appears that the approach to therapy and treatment could have some moderate or maybe even substantial land use impacts.”

Though he doesn’t want to distract from the health side of the conversation, Nichols said the treatment should be done at the right places, with safeguards established to enable the treatment “to happen in a way that’s appropriate in Benton County.”

Measure 109 passed in Benton County with 63.4% support, the most from any county outside of Multnomah. Statewide, 55.7% of the electorate voted yes.

Anticipating more information from the state this fall, Nichols said that would help determine best practices from a health perspective as well as guide community development standards. He suggested Public Health and law enforcement should be involved in local discussions.

Health Department Director Suzanne Hoffman raised the question of equity, asking whether psilocybin treatment would be a service for community members or would the county become some sort of destination spot for people of means? She said drug prevention and behavioral health staff should also be involved in setting regulations.

There are unanswered questions for law enforcement too. Sheriff Jef Van Arsdall has raised questions about the potency and longevity of psilocybin dosing and what law enforcement can do if patients have trouble at a facility —or if they try to leave care before the drug wears off.

What 109 does and doesn't do

Measure 109 puts regulatory framework under the OHA, allowing trained practitioners to administer psilocybin at licensed facilities. The measure requires training and licensing for psilocybin facilitators, manufacturers and testing labs. It also requires a psilocybin product tracking system.

The measure does not allow retail sales; off-site consumption, possession, or production; branding or advertising of products; unregulated or untracked psilocybin production, delivery, or inventory; service centers near schools; or access for minors.

During a July 26 meeting, the Board of Commissioners heard from Sam Chapman, executive director of the Healing Advocacy Fund, a nonprofit working on development, implementation and education about the first regulated psilocybin therapy program. Chapman also managed the campaign for Measure 109.

Citing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics, Chapman told the board that at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of five Americans were experiencing symptoms of clinical anxiety or depression, but now over a third of Oregonians say they are experiencing symptoms amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Research studies on psilocybin mushrooms in the last five to 10 years show promise in using the drug to treat depression, end-of-life anxiety and addiction, Chapman said. The Food and Drug Administration granted it a “breakthrough therapy designation,” meaning it may surpass what’s currently available today.

Nichols told commissioners there are not yet any inquiries regarding psilocybin manufacturing or treatment facilities in Benton County.