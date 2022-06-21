Linn County voters could ban psilocybin facilities this November

Linn County voters will have the chance this November to vote on whether they support a proposed ban on psilocybin production, manufacturing and service centers in the county under the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act.

The Linn County Board of Commissioners decided unanimously during a meeting on Tuesday, June 21 to put the matter on the general election ballot.

“My fear is of young people taking mushrooms and going out and doing things that may cost them their life,” Commissioner Roger Nyquist said.

“I just think it’s appropriate to refer this measure to the voters in Linn County and allow them to have a say in this, particularly because they did not vote to support this measure in the first place,” he added.

Psilocybin mushrooms, commonly known as psychedelic mushrooms, have been shown in some U.S. Food and Drug Administration studies to be an effective treatment for mental health conditions including addiction, depression, anxiety and end-of-life distress.

However, the psychedelic nature of psilocybin has made it a controversial topic in Linn County.

Oregon voters approved in November 2020 Measure 109, the psilocybin program, which directed the Oregon Health Authority to license and regulate everything to do with psilocybin products for individuals 21 and over. The vote was fairly split, with 56% of all Oregonians voting yes and 44% voting no.

In Linn County, however, those numbers were flipped, with 55% voting no and 45% voting yes.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Counties are automatically opted into the psilocybin program, which is set to begin Jan. 2, 2023, unless a governing body adopts ordinances that allow its constituents to decide if they’d rather not have these facilities in their area.

Commissioners have three options when it comes to psilocybin in Linn County: allow the program to proceed automatically; refer the matter to voters in November; or adopt time, place and manner regulations for the program.

A ban on psilocybin production, manufacturing and service centers would impact only the areas in Linn County outside of the incorporated city limits.

Commissioner Will Tucker said he wishes voters had the same opportunity to vote for a ban on Measure 110, which made Oregon the first state to decriminalize the possession of hard drugs and use money saved from enforcing criminal drug possession penalties to fund a new drug addiction treatment and recovery program.

Commissioner Sherrie Sprenger said it was “naive and ill-informed” to think legalizing marijuana would eliminate the black market for weed, and she thinks the same argument will continue around psilocybin.

“The situation many rural folks in Oregon find themselves in frequently is this idea that our voice wasn’t heard and our voice wasn’t taken into consideration,” Sprenger said. “Sometimes we feel like the metropolitan areas, i.e. Portland and Eugene, make decisions for the rest of us. Local voters need to have a say in their own community.”

Joanna Mann (she/her) covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.