Linn County reacts: Oregon high court won't hear timber revenue lawsuit

The Oregon Supreme Court announced on Friday that it will not hear an appeal from 13 counties — including Linn County — seeking to maximize logging revenue.

The court did not provide a reason for not hearing the case. The denial effectively ends years-long litigation that at one point seemed poised to give more than $1 billion in timber revenue to the counties.

The counties gave forestland to the state decades ago, and Oregon manages the land, funneling timber revenue to the counties.

Thirteen counties, including Linn, contended that the Oregon Department of Forestry breached a 1941 contract that said the Oregon had to “secure the greatest permanent value of those lands to the state.”

The case was originally filed on March 10, 2016, and went to trial in Linn County Circuit Court in late October 2019. The next month, the 12-person jury ruled in favor of the plaintiffs.

But in April, an appellate court struck down the verdict. That court ruled that seeking the “greatest permanent value” does not create an “immutable promise” to maximize revenue for the counties.

Because the state's highest court declined to hear the case, the appellate decision becomes the final word.

Linn County officials fear there are many issues left unresolved, including forest management decisions that could increase the risk of wildfires.

Commissioner Roger Nyquist said he hopes to have a conversation with Gov. Kate Brown soon. He called the Supreme Court's snub "disappointing."

In a statement, John DiLorenzo, who represents class action members, said the people who live in his clients' jurisdictions will not be able to have the benefit of the funds their local governments should have received long ago, funds they could have used for their schools, libraries, hospitals, public safety and other services

“Economic conditions in our rural counties are dire,” he said in the statement. “Now that the Supreme Court has chosen not to hear this case, it is time for the Legislature to serve the people by providing funds to rural schools, libraries, hospitals, public safety and county services so our citizens receive the support they were entitled to and so desperately need.”

The Capitol Press and Associated Press contributed to this article.

