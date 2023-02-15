Local officials in Linn County are asking Gov. Tina Kotek and every Oregon legislator to amend ballot Measure 110 and make the possession of hard drugs a state crime for adults and juveniles.

Passed in 2020 and implemented in 2021, the statewide measure decriminalized possession of small amounts of drugs, such as heroin, cocaine and meth. Now, drug possession is considered a misdemeanor carrying a fine of $100, which can be waived if the person seeks addiction help.

A state audit released by the Oregon Health Authority in January says the effectiveness of the program has “yet to be determined.”

Linn County officials disagree.

“In concept, sending people to treatment instead of incarcerating them is pretty appealing,” Roger Nyquist, chair of the Linn County Board of Commissioners, said. “But it has been a failed attempt in Oregon, and we need to make a course correction.”

A letter sent to Kotek and Oregon legislators on Wednesday, Feb. 15 said as much.

Communities in the county and statewide have seen increased drug use and overdoses, increased property crimes and families and children suffer, the letter said. In it, Linn County District Attorney Doug Marteeny called the ballot measure a “disaster.”

The measure has particularly affected youth in the county, said Greater Albany Public Schools Superintendent Andy Gardner and Torri Lynn, director of the Linn County Juvenile Department.

In the letter, Gardner said the measure has “profoundly impacted how our kids view drugs,” and that acceptance of drug use will create addiction issues at younger ages.

Proponents of Measure 110 see it as a way to increase treatment for addicts, but the reality of the past two years shows that has not been the case.

Senate Bill 817 “eliminated all fines and fees for juveniles” in 2021, said Lynn, affecting the juvenile department’s ability to respond to citations with anything more than a hotline for youth in possession of hard drugs.

A state audit found that the cost of operating the hotline for people cited with drug possessions was $7,000 per call. Of 100 callers, only 28 asked for addiction recovery services assistance.

Additionally, although Measure 110 is supposed to redirect funds to treatment programs, Lynn said, virtually no money was designated for juvenile programs.

Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan said it often takes an arrest and a court appearance for someone with a drug addiction to “hit rock bottom” and realize they needed help.

“There is no stigma about drug use anymore,” she said in the letter. “Kids think it’s OK because there are no consequences.”

The consequences of Measure 110 have negatively impacted local businesses and homeless shelters, the letter asserts.

The letter was signed by Albany Chamber of Commerce President Janet Steele; Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II; Superintendent Gardner; Linn County commissioners Nyquist, Sherrie Sprenger and Will Tucker; D.A. Marteeny; Sheriff Duncan, Juvenile Director Lynn; Alcohol & Drug Director Justin Thomas and Sweet Home Mayor Susan Coleman.

Nyquist said he has spoken with leaders from other counties, and the consensus is that the passage of the measure is having the opposite effect of what proponents had hoped for.

“Addiction has gone up and not down; treatment requests have gone down and not up,” Nyquist said. “For those of us on the ground trying to provide services and get the immediate impacts of livability on communities, this is really clear. It’s not a close call.”