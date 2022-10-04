Lebanon, short on tax dollars, finds possible stopgap fix for pool

Lebanon’s public swimming pool director went to Colorado in August, seeking a solution for the $10-million funding gap left by a failed bond measure.

She came back resolving to try for $1 million.

“I had a complete, 180-degree change in my thinking,” said Lorlee Engler, executive director at the Lebanon Aquatic District.

The Lebanon Community School District had sought $20 million on the ballot in Oregon’s May 17 primary. Half was earmarked for a sprawling renovation at the more than 55-year old pool, where a concrete liner tilts and rusty cast-iron pipes risk bursting in the ground underneath.

While the aquatic district employs staff, organizes swimming and repairs or maintains equipment at the pool, the building ultimately is a school district property.

Voters rejected the schools’ measure and left Engler trying to gauge how soon her district could float its own bond measure.

The need for renovation had not changed.

Engler said she made a last-minute trip to a conference called Build a Pool to learn about convincing the public to buy into its community pool. For fun, the conference organizer held it at a Great Wolf Lodge water park-resort.

“I have to figure out how to raise $10 million, and that’s what I wanted them to tell me,” Engler said. “What’s the magic formula? Who do I go after?”

But she kept hearing that pools offering relevant programming or offering two bodies of water are the most successful at attracting visitors and funding.

Lebanon Community Pool already has two bodies of water — six lap-swimming lanes and a warmer, smaller warmer pool. And Engler said swimming classes are among the most popular programs the district offers.

“Man,” Engler said, “most of the stuff they’re talking about, we’re already doing that.”

She also heard that some towns, for various reasons, just will not pass tax bonds.

“I thought, what if we’re at that point?” Engler said.

Engler found a stopgap fix.

An Indianapolis-based vendor at the conference showed off a semi-permanent vinyl liner, vinyl floor covers and vinyl pipes.

They’d cut a trench in the shifting concrete bowl at Lebanon’s and the cast-iron pipes that have served as a sort of time bomb would be replaced by PVC. A PVC liner would add years of life to the concrete bowl.

The company would level and replace the gutters that are supposed to sit flush with the surface of the pool and skim water into a filter.

Lebanon Community Pool’s two bodies of water would look new, Engler said.

“They’d be level. I’d have functioning gutters. And the cast-iron piping would be gone,” she said.

Engler said the most costly parts of its proposed renovation suddenly seemed manageable for closer to $1 million — an amount she hopes can be raised in donations.

“It would be far more doable,” she said.

Engler said she’s wary of asking Lebanon voters — the taxpayers within the aquatics district — for a bond. She said they’re already contending with rising gas prices, historic inflation and relatively high interest rates on borrowing.

“I get it,” Engler said. “I’m a taxpayer, too.”

Engler said the potential fixes she’s eyeing could extend the life of the pool another 10 to 15 years.

The workaround means the district won’t be able to increase its lap pool from six to eight lanes. And Engler for now will have to keep renting port-a-potties for spectators at youth swim meets.

“It won’t help us increase our program offerings at all, but it will look better,” she said. “It will work better."

With the costliest parts of the renovation staved off, the district is more likely to handle the mechanical breakdowns as they roll in.

The pool was closed during the last week in September after its boiler stopped working.

“We can’t keep the water warm,” Engler said. “No one has the part. You have to order it, and then of course it has to come across the United States.”

A heat transfer coil and a ventilation system motor stopped working during the summer, costing an estimated $31,000 to $36,000.

Engler said the district eventually will have to discuss raising funds for renovation someday in the future. For now, she said, she hopes the district can convince the community to help pay for its pool.

“I just want to do the best, modest improvement that we can without going for a big bond,” Engler said. “And I hope people really appreciate that.”

