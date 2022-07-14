Lebanon seeks to sit on 'shrooms

Lebanon will see how legalized psilocybin use mushrooms works elsewhere in Oregon next year, with city leaders electing to hold off in the mid-Willamette Valley’s first municipal test of Measure 109.

Being among the first cities to allow use of psilocybin in licensed therapeutic settings isn’t the “right move” for Lebanon, city Councilor Michelle Steinhebel said during a meeting Wednesday, July 13.

“I would prefer not to be on the leading edge and give voters the option,” she said.

Oregon voters greenlit the manufacture, sale and administration of psilocybin in 2020 under state Ballot Measure 109, footed by a pair of Portland-area therapists who argued the psychedelic compound produced in certain mushroom species can treat the effects of anxiety, depression and trauma.

Under the measure, Oregon counties and municipalities automatically opt in to permitting psilocybin. Local governments that don’t act go along with a state edict to get psilocybin treatment up and running.

Lebanon’s city council will send the option for a two-year moratorium to its constituents in the Nov. 8 General Election. A yes vote would grant the city two years before it is subject to legal psilocybin.

A no vote would position the city to fall in line with the Oregon Health Authority, giving Lebanon no out on Measure 109’s rollout.

Oregon Health Authority is to begin licensing providers starting Jan. 2, 2023.

Counties and incorporated cities can opt out with a vote in the Nov. 8 general election. Governments have until Aug. 19 to get a local ban or moratorium on the fall ballot.

Linn County’s board of commissioners said no to mushrooms in June and will ask voters to approve a ban of state-licensed psilocybin treatment, effectively curtailing implementation in rural communities between Interstate-5 and the Cascades.

Albany and Corvallis city councils are set to discuss psilocybin treatment in those municipalities at meetings in July.

