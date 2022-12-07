Lebanon property, 'a nasty mess,' will get county cleanup

Linn County sometimes has to order the forced cleaning of a property or demand the owner of a house abate a public nuisance.

The house on a corner of a dead-end street in Lebanon is a bit of an odd case: No one owns it.

“Linn County does not want (to own) houses,” spokesperson Alex Paul said. “Linn County does not want properties.”

But it does want them safe.

The county is set to act Wednesday, Dec. 7, on an order of abatement. The house, built in 1940, is partially burned.

Paul said hypodermic needles have been found around the property at 2187 Mill St. Vehicles have been indefinitely parked on a lawn at the site.

“It’s just turned into a nasty mess,” Paul said.

At one time, the 720-square foot, single-story structure was home to Frankie Brinkley. She was an aide in local skilled nursing homes, and she enjoyed anything to do with John Wayne, according to an obituary in the Albany Democrat-Herald.

But Brinkley died July 11, 2018, when she was 80. She had lived in Lebanon for more than 60 years.

And she never made a will.

“The owners died, and no one has taken possession of the property,” Paul said.

Court records showed an adult child made a claim to Brinkley’s estate the next month and reported the value of the house as $50,000. Brinkley also left $600 in a bank account.

Five children each were named as beneficiary of 20% of the estate. They listed no known creditors who would seek outstanding debts from Brinkley’s survivors.

In December 2018, Oregon made a claim against the estate for $47,217.

Oregon Department of Human Services sought the money for claims and premiums reportedly owed for coverage through Medicaid.

The property’s real market value in 2022 was $168,210, according to county records, including less than $70,000 for the house.

Brinkley was named in the latest tax bill for $836. Linn County is billing for another $2,792 in back taxes.

Paul said the county heard complaints about the appearance of the property, located just north of a public park, the Porter Park Community Garden.

“You can’t blame a grandparent for taking a child to the park and not wanting them to be there, with that house right there,” Paul said.