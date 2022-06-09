Lebanon mayor ends all proclamations after Pride Month refusal

Lebanon’s mayor has declared he’s done signing proclamations, a largely ceremonial move designed to signal support without any particular action.

Ahead of Wednesday’s regular meeting, June 8, Mayor Paul Aziz suddenly and quietly pulled a proclamation declaring June as fireworks safety month from the City Council’s agenda, then declared in front of Lebanon’s elected body that he has stopped signing the symbolic announcements.

The mayor’s freeze comes after two months of requests from Lebanites to declare June in the city as LGBTQ+ Pride Month and Aziz’s staunch refusal to sign.

“I will not be signing any more proclamations or doing any more proclamations at all,” Aziz said.

A group from Lebanon Downtown Association came before Lebanon City Council in April to ask Aziz to declare Pride Month ahead of the association-organized Lebanon Family Pride Day on June 18.

Event organizer Tami Cockeram helped draft a declaration asking the mayor to recognize people who fought laws and policing that discriminated against sexuality and the need for diversity and inclusion in Lebanon.

Aziz called the proposal “activist-written” and has maintained that asking for equality elevates one group of people over another.

City Manager Nancy Brewer wrote a counterproposal that called Lebanon by its motto, “the city that friendliness built,” and states people with diverse backgrounds are joining the community. It does not say what backgrounds the community already represents.

The proposal’s authors said the city’s version lost sight of a message meant to underscore the experience of people who are lesbian, gay, bi, transgender, queer or questioning their sexuality.

Pride Month has been celebrated nationwide for more than 50 years to commemorate the Stonewall uprising of 1969 in New York.

People showed up in force at a council meeting in May to speak for and against the failed proposal. Councilor Gamael Nassar motioned to make a discussion about the proclamation council business.

The mayor, who solely signs and makes proclamations, was absent that evening. Council President Michelle Steinhebel, who was filling in as mayor, was unable to second the motion which then died as councilors Wayne Dykstra, Wayne Rieskamp and Kim Ullfers remained silent.

Aziz, in an interview Thursday, June 9, reiterated that a proclamation may cause more harm than positive recognition for Lebanon teens who are LGBTQ+.

“You can go on and on and on and create these months, and it doesn’t do anything,” he said. “They say it brings attention to it, but it really doesn’t.”

Among the proclamations that Aziz has signed highlight older Americans, emergency dispatchers, and police — many dozens, sometimes three in a month since he was elected in 2012.

Aziz believes equal marriage and anti-discrimination laws provide the recognition commenters at City Council meetings are seeking.

“There’s nothing that is stopping anybody from doing anything," Aziz said. "There are laws that protect people from all of these things.”

He also said he's in favor of community discussion, but not as City Council business.

“They’re not welcoming to people who disagree with them,” Aziz said. “Frankly they can be quite rude to people who disagree with them.”

