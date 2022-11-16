Lebanon holds rate hike, awaits in-person with trash company

Lebanon leaders had scheduled a discussion last week about the annual trash fee hike, but when a representative from Republic Services didn’t show — amid complaints of scattered cans and missed houses — a decision was postponed.

The franchised trash hauler is seeking to increase Lebanon trash bills by 9%, effectively passing inflationary hikes to fuel and storing waste at its own dump along to consumers.

But company representative Julie Jackson, originally scheduled to appear at the Nov. 9 council meeting, was unable to attend.

Lebanon councilors said they had “deep concerns.”

“If you’re going to ask me for almost 10% more, at least show your face,” said K.J. Ullfers, Ward 2 councilor.

In a letter to the city, Republic Services said the average customer will see a $2.63 increase in the monthly bill.

The company broke down its reported annual increases — 68.8% more for fuel; an 8.5% rise in consumer costs and 4% more to dispose at Coffin Butte, the Benton County-based landfill Republic owns.

Gamael Nassar, also from Ward 2, and Ullfers both said they had dumpsters that sat full for weeks and several phone calls before Republic Services emptied the containers.

“They moved faster when they knew we were councilors, so I wonder how they deal with the general public,” Nassar said.

Jeremy Salvage, who represents Ward 3, said Republic missed the houses on his street twice in October.

“Two weeks in a row,” he said. “The whole street.”

Mayor Paul Aziz said complaints he heard from the council echoed those in 2019, when video footage showed trash trucks flinging trash and trash cans into streets and onto lawns.

“They were rushing, rushing.” Aziz said. “They didn’t care where that cart got left.”

Service was better in Lebanon “for a time” after Republic representatives were confronted with the video, Aziz said.

Staff said the company usually sends representatives to propose bill increases.

“They do come in,” Aziz said.

“Where are they?” Ullfers said.

Turns out, Jackson was at an Albany City Council meeting happening at the same time where the company also was pitching rate hikes.

Lebanon is two years into a five-year agreement naming Republic Services as the city’s exclusive franchisee for trash pickup. Republic Services, in return, pays the city a cut of everything it earns doing business in city rights of way.

The company built that fee into its billing rate. Republic also increases charges every year based on a formula that accounts for specific rising costs.

Republic’s largest cost, about 65% of those counted in the rate hike, is inflationary rise in the costs of consumer goods.

Fuel is the smallest, 10% of Republic’s total increased costs, but saw the sharpest inflationary rise. Republic counted fuel as the largest hike in end users’ bills, 6.9%, or total of increased costs multiplied by the fuel price increase.

The company estimated customers rates could increase by 13.4% but asked for 9%.

Republic called volatile fuel prices “among the most impactful” to the trash hauling and storage industry.

“We have all struggled with an uncertain economy,” the company said in the letter.

The company estimated a 1% rate hike based on its disposal costs. Republic Services hauls trash to Coffin Butte, owned and operated by Republic Services.

“As a highly regulated industry, they’re facing some of the same challenges we are. It’s the whole waste stream that’s going up,” said City Manager Nancy Brewer.

Council President Michelle Steinhebel asked what ramifications the city would face if Lebanon broke its contract with Republic.

“I know it’s a loaded question, but what are they?” Steinhebel said.

Lebanon may be able to fight rate increases under the terms of the contract, Tre Kennedy, city attorney, said, adding that he would have to return with a legal opinion advising whether the city can terminate the contract.

“My gut says probably not, but we could certainly look at it.”

The city council and Republic renewed their franchise agreement in 2020 after increasing Lebanon’s franchise fees from 6% to 7%.

Lebanon collected $217,741 from Republic between 2020 and 2021, and $229,279 in the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

The city’s 2022-2023 budget anticipated $234,090 in trash franchise fees.

Fees levied on all franchisees, including Comcast for cable, Consumers Power Inc. for electricity and NW Natural for gas, among others, net the city about $2.5 million each year and make up 6% of total revenues.

Republic Services operates 207 landfills in 43 states.

Small container and residential services made up about half, or 52% of the company’s revenue in 2021 according to a company investor presentation.

The company was worth more than $3.38 billion in revenue before losses in 2021. It’s the second largest by share, worth 44.39 billion on the New York Stock Exchange.

The industry’s No. 1 concern, Waste Management, is worth $68.51 billion.