Lebanon buys chunk of Albany for $65k

The city of Lebanon has purchased a small portion of the city of Albany.

If that sounds confusing, that’s because the city of Albany owned a piece of property in Lebanon.

The Lebanon City Council directed city staff on Nov. 9 to sign a $65,000 purchase agreement with Albany for more than 5 acres of surplus land attached to River Park on the northeast side of the city.

Albany had maintained the land as a water inlet near the Santiam-Albany Canal, a hand-dug, 18-mile waterway stretching west, under Interstate 5, to supply Albany with fresh water.

“It’s a good acquisition for our parks system and adding more green space,” City Manager Nancy Brewer said.

Water enters the canal system on the southeast corner of Lebanon. Albany declared the parcel at River Park, a 4.5-acre triangular-shaped property with no road access, surplus.

“They no longer need it,” Brewer said.

The property includes 1.15 acres on the east bank of the South Santiam River.

Brewer said Albany appraised the property at $70,000. Lebanon will add the property to its parks system and work with Build Lebanon Trails to install paths on the parcel.

Lebanon also bought a $340,000 building and parcel of land from the Oregon Military Department.

The building at 350 W. Maple was the site of an armory. Brewer said the property abuts the city’s public works compound and now will become parking and workspace for that department. Brewer said the former armory has a large, internal garage in which the city can park street sweepers and large vacuum trucks used to clear drains.

“Some benefit for office, equipment storage, or a little bit of both,” Brewer said.