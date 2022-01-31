Lawsuit settlement payday may help expand Albany composting effort

A multimillion-dollar settlement between an engineering firm and Albany could help expand a future composting site at the Albany-Millersburg Water Treatment Plant.

Members of the Albany/Millersburg Joint Water and Wastewater Management Committee discussed how to spend the windfall at their Thursday, Jan. 27 meeting.

The lawsuits

Last year, Jacobs Engineering, which owns CH2M Hill wastewater engineering firm, paid the cities of Lebanon, Albany and Millersburg a $20 million settlement for faulty wastewater treatment technology.

The lawsuits stem from failed wastewater treatment plant technology. They alleged that CH2M Hill, contracted to design new and upgraded facilities, essentially conducted science experiments using unproven technology, wasting millions of taxpayer dollars.

The cities alleged the technology failed, leaving millions of gallons of partially digested solids to remain in holding tanks and forcing the disposal of untreated sewage in a landfill.

Albany was awarded $12 million in the settlement with 10% of that money going to Millersburg. The money went toward Albany and Millersburg's wastewater enterprise fund to pay for large projects at the plant. One such project includes a composting site five years in the making.

The project

The project was conceived as part of a 2016 study. In March, the Albany City Council awarded a $6.9 million contract to Pacific Excavation Inc. of Eugene to build a compost facility at the plant to compost solids produced in the treatment process.

According to Albany Public Works Operation Manager Kristin Preston, the compost site will recycle 25% of the solid waste produced at the plant. The other 75% will be disposed of in designated landfills. More solids could be composted as the operation progresses, Preston said.

On Thursday, Preston told the Albany-Millersburg Joint Water/Wastewater Management Committee that Albany's $10.8 million share of the settlement is intended by plant management to expand the plant's compost site going forward.

"Those funds are sitting there until we are able to and decide to expand," Preston said.

Each year, the compost operation will grind tons of plant-based solids or green waste with solids from the wastewater treatment process to produce free commercial compost. The operation will help reduce the plant's solids and build partnerships with local businesses, Preston said.

The future

"The places where we visited throughout the region who have biocell compost, their demand outpaces the supply," Preston said. "We know this is going to be a good program, but it's going to take some time."

The plant will soon be home to a 90-foot-wide and 145-feet-deep compost storage site next to a 130-foot-wide and 50-foot-deep composting building.

Albany Waste Water Superintendent Craig Prosser said Thursday the site is set for completion by April at the latest. A Roto-Mix feed mixer and a John Deere wheel loader have been ordered for the site, which began construction in June.

"Along with any great project, there's a lot of ground work and research that goes into it," Prosser said. "It's monumental right now."

Regular testing will be performed at the site for rocks, metals and other biohazards per standards set by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.

Tim Gruver covers the city of Albany and Linn County. He can be contacted at 541-812-6114 or Tim.Gruver@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @T_TimeForce.

