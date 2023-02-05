During a few months each year for the last decade, a Corvallis man has gone out to grass fields and looked for nests of peeping birds.

Streaked horned larks used to show up in numbers as great as 20 to 50 in a grass field just north of the Benton-Polk county line.

Joel Geier, a hydrogeologist who spends his summers working as a field technician surveying the lark, is looking for a 7-inch, mousey brown songbird whose yellow and black feathers rise into distinct prongs above its head.

“Now it’s been many years since I’ve seen a lark there,” Geier said in an interview Friday, Feb. 3.

Conservationists sued the U.S. government Tuesday, Jan. 31, in Oregon over federal protections they say don’t go far enough, the latest legal maneuver to save the declining streaked horned lark.

The lark once was found in vast numbers from the Rogue River Valley in Southern Oregon to the southernmost reaches of British Columbia.

The bird is native to prairieland in the Puget lowlands and Willamette Valley.

“The lark is found nowhere else on Earth,” plaintiffs' lawyers for Center for the Biological Diversity and Audubon Society of Portland assert in the lawsuit.

Experts say changes in crops favored by farmers and farming practices have continued impacting the lark despite some federal protections established a decade ago.

The lawsuit claims the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service sided with agriculture and failed to account for the lark's declining numbers, which advocates say are too low to ensure the bird survives extinction.

With much of their natural range decimated, the bird tends to thrive in human-disturbed areas like airports and grass seed fields that mimic the lark’s preferred nesting grounds. The Center in 2019 estimated as few as 1,100 birds of the species are alive.

The Fish and Wildlife Service began considering the lark for listing under the Endangered Species Act in 2001, which could protect the bird from human activity that may impact lark populations.

In 2013, the horned lark was federally listed as threatened, but experts pushed back, saying the bird deserves the more protective endangered listing. They argued Fish and Wildlife ignored the lark’s steep decline.

“The service failed to account for the … best available science demonstrating that lark populations face numerous imminent threats,” states the complaint lodged in the United States District Court for the District of Oregon.

USFWS reaffirmed its determination and argued it didn’t act arbitrarily or capriciously when it listed the lark as threatened. That's the legal standard the plaintiffs have to prove to be successful, that an agency acted arbitrarily and/or capriciously.

Under the bird’s threatened status, USFWS established an exemption for agriculture in land use restrictions meant to preserve lark nesting habitat.

Geier said farmers can manage lands for the bird. But they likely won’t unless they have incentive.

Before damming began on tributary rivers to the Willamette River, periodic floods scoured the landscape and scoured grassland to leave behind upturned and disturbed prairie.

Those are the conditions the lark thrives in — open spaces with a minimum 160 acres, "where they can see in all directions,” Geier said.

Predators begin to edge in where there are trees, where the grass is too tall, or where prairies fill with shrubs and weeds.

“Once things get choked in too much with vegetation, it doesn’t work,” Geier said.

On grass seed farms in the Willamette Valley, the streaked horned lark loves the patches of ground left behind by vernal pools — the winter lakes and seasonal wetlands that turn otherwise arable land to tractor-swallowing mud pits.

Those swaths of land that are untouched by farmers and left barren by heavy spring rains are ideal for larks.

Except farmers have been switching out grass seeds for food crops and orchards of hazelnut trees.

Geier said the prospect of crop changes were ignored in USFWS rulings, instead seeing grass seed farms as part of the bird’s conservation strategy.

Advocates have tried offering payments to farmers to disturb land in ways that benefit the bird or not convert vernal wetlands to crops.

With few exceptions, Geier said, lark advocates have been unable to convince farmers to take on responsibility for the bird.

With changes to farming, the grass fields that some regulators saw as a boon to larks have given way to crops that see harvesting equipment running over nests.

Depending on the crop, harvests precede the bird’s transition from infant to feathered and flying adolescent by a couple of weeks.

“They can hop around, but they can’t get away from a combine,” Geier said. “Some are lost to those.”

Geier said he grew up on a crop and dairy farm in Minnesota. Now a hydrogeologist by trade, his side gig in bird field biology began as a bird-watching hobby.

His lark surveys assists Bob Altman, an ornithologist whose research helped inform the lawsuit now working its way through federal court.

Geier knows from that experience that crops will change as farmers follow consumer demand.

And he knows that without attractive financial incentive to treat lands for lark habitat or the regulatory prospect of punishment, landowners are unlikely to budge for a songbird.

“We don’t have much of a carrot, and we don’t really have a stick either,” Geier said.

