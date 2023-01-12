It's a new Lebanon City Council now

In a quick 45-ish minutes and the clack of a gavel, the Lebanon City Council ended its first meeting with its newly elected conservative slate Wednesday night, Jan. 11.

“It was an easy one. A good one to get our feet wet,” said Lebanon Mayor Kenneth Jackola.

Jackola said he’s been meeting weekly with Nancy Brewer, city manager, to hear about city issues.

Lebanon’s new mayor ran on a platform of reducing city debt, making city business more transparent to constituents and serving as a check on growth rate, recently one of the fastest in the nation.

Jackola said there were no surprises peeking under the hood of the government over which he presides.

He acknowledged that not every decision over the next two years will make everyone happy.

“It’s hard trying to find the right solution to everything,” Jackola said.

Jackola won the Nov. 8 general election for the mayor’s chair by more than 32 percentage points, taking 4,463 votes or about 66% of returned ballots.

He ran under the auspices of a local political action committee that positioned Jackola along with ticket-mates Carl Mann and Dave Workman as conservative choices for nonpartisan council seats.

Gamael Nassar, appointed in April 2021 to fill the Ward 2 seat vacated by Karin Stauder, also filed to run for mayor and effectively ended his tenure on the council.

Five-time incumbent Paul Aziz did not file to run for a sixth mayoral term.

It’s unclear whether Lebanon, which has shifted politically to the right over 15 years, voted based on the conservative branding of Committee to Identify and Support Candidates or Jackola’s family name recognition.

Jackola said he believes the conservative contingent is ready to set policy and make decisions coming before the elected body that decides how the city thrives or dies.

“They understand the issues the city has, and they’re willing to tackle them,” Jackola said.

The conservative PAC also ran a write-in candidate for a Ward 3 council seat against incumbent Michelle Steinhebel.

Steinhebel won that race by more than 51 points.

Jackola, Mann, Steinhebel and Workman raised their right hands as candidates-elect in a brief swearing-in ceremony Wednesday night.

They sat down as the city’s new elected board.

At the council’s December meeting, Aziz spoke to the city the new council will inherit.

He helmed Lebanon through nearly three years of coronavirus pandemic, including office closures and virtual meetings and state requirements for businesses to enforce social distancing and masking.

Lebanon in 2017 hosted a conference of mayors from around Oregon. A mayor was married in town during the event.

“I had visions for certain things, and staff are the people who made these happen,” Aziz said.

Aziz also oversaw an era of city-backed economic development and expansion of local employment.

“I have never met a bigger champion for a community,” Brewer, city manager, said.

Aziz was awarded the gavel he used during his tenure, 2013 to 2022.

“I know our city will be in good hands with the new council and mayor elect Ken Jackola,” Aziz said.

Aziz presented plaques to two of the outgoing councilors, Wayne Rieskamp, who served intermittently on council or with the council’s planning commission for close to two decades, and Nassar.

Rieskamp filed as a Ward 1 incumbent but withdrew from the council race in late 2022.

He reflected on city efforts with county and state to rehabilitate highways 34 and 20.

“Had that not been accomplished, we would not be where we are today,” Rieskamp said.

Jeremy Salvage, a Ward 3 councilor, nominated Steinhebel to continue in her role as council president. Ward 2 councilor KJ Ullfers seconded.

Steinhebel’s reappointment passed unanimously.

Turnout in Lebanon typically is low in presidential midterm elections, about 58% of eligible ballots returned in 2022 for the mayor’s race compared to about 75% in the 2020 general election. Lebanon turnout in the 2018 midterm and 2016 presidential election was similar.

Nassar said in an interview with Mid-Valley Media that he will continue to work in the community as he had for years before, on numerous nonprofit boards, committees and with the city’s downtown association and chamber of commerce.

He appeared before city government and his former mayoral race rival, calling on the board during time set aside for comments from the audience to back efforts to increase tourism in Lebanon.

Nassar campaigned in part to represent children shut down by Aziz in the spring when they asked the former mayor for a proclamation declaring June Pride Month in Lebanon.

He said he’d like to see more youth involvement in city government.

“We could do a better job listening to our various youth groups,” he said. “From the itty-bitties to the highschoolers.”

