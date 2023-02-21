During her time in office, former Philomath city councilor Catherine Biscoe helped give elected women in Oregon a new platform for their voices.

A Philomath-area resident since 2003 and elected to the City Council in 2020, Biscoe was part of the push for creating the League of Oregon Cities Women’s Caucus and served as the first president of the caucus. By day, Biscoe works for the Oregon Department of Transportation Office of Equity and Civil Rights.

Controversy comes fast

Shortly after the caucus first met in November 2021, the importance of the group was reaffirmed in Biscoe’s mind in the wake of league Executive Director Mike Cully’s resignation. Cully sent private messages on Twitter to Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty, the city’s first woman mayor, calling her "weak" and saying she has "no soul."

Cully then sent Beaty a slew of profane private messages over a span of at least two hours, according to a complaint Beaty filed with the League of Oregon Cities. Cully subsequently deleted his Twitter account. The exchange began after Cully announced on his account that he doesn't tip fast food workers.

“It became a woman mayor against a male executive director,” Biscoe said. “It didn’t land well at all.”

At only the second meeting of the caucus, Biscoe was faced with a room full of people whose whole world was falling apart underneath them, she said. What should have been a normal business meeting turned into something rawer and more emotional as the caucus members worked through their feelings.

“We were navigating real experiences for women, even though it wasn’t them it happened to, but they had been in that space, they had experienced it, and it had impacted their careers and their lives,” she said.

What the league is

Created in 1925, the league sees itself as an extended department of all 241 Oregon cities, according to its website. It advocates for cities, informs members of legislative and other government activities, and offers training and resources.

“We legislate and advocate on behalf of city interests at the state and national level,” Biscoe said.

As a budget committee member prior to serving on the council, Biscoe had her first exposure to the League of Oregon Cities through a budget training it offered. Later as an elected official, she had the opportunity to serve on LOC committees and its board of directors.

Seeing a chance to represent Philomath more broadly than just at the city level, Biscoe sought out and earned a position on the 16-member board. Having been involved with developing the Women’s Caucus, she realized the value of making long-term contributions to the political landscape.

“As we come into the 100-year anniversary, which will be in 2025, what does the next 100 years look like?” she asked.

Galvanizing

The long-term outlook was part of the motivation behind the caucus. Prior to her involvement, Biscoe said as board members looked across the meeting table, they found something lacking in terms of representing Oregon’s increasingly diverse population.

“It’s not about gender divisiveness or gender politics as much as it is about representation that is different and unique,” Biscoe said. “And bringing different perspectives, values, ideals and experiences to any decision-making body gives a better result — you just get better outcomes.”

Central Point Councilor Taneea Browning and former Portland Commissioner Amanda Fritz led efforts to establish the Women’s Caucus, according to a 2021 league news release. Browning, then incoming LOC president, was inspired by the warm welcome from Fritz on joining the LOC board and Fritz sharing her knowledge and experience.

The LOC board of directors approved the Women’s Caucus at its June 2021 meeting. Membership is open to any woman who is or has served on a city council, or as a volunteer appointed to a board, commission, or committee of an LOC member city.

“We testified before the board, and the board approved and away we went,” Biscoe said. “At our first official meeting we elected the officers, of which I was elected the president, and we just carried on from there.”

In the 2021 news release that officially recognized the caucus of women government officials, the LOC cited a 2019 survey showing women made up around 43% of all elected officials in the state. But of 241 incorporated cities, only 71 have women mayors.

More than 100 women responded to the call to form the Women’s Caucus, which joined the People of Color Caucus that was formed in 2020 as a way to amplify diverse voices in local government, the news release said, adding both caucuses are a nod to continuing changes in populations and leadership.

The mission

The Women’s Caucus mission:

Promote positive and effective relationships among women city officials, their communities, political leaders and the League of Oregon Cities.

Build and increase the capacity of women to engage in and serve in local government.

Serve as a resource to the league board in formulating policy and to serve in leadership positions.

Support, encourage, and highlight the successes of women city officials.

The caucus also encourages women who may be considering running for public office and provides opportunities for former city council members to support and mentor women who are currently serving.

Early on, the caucus took aim at tough issues including homelessness; diversity, equity and inclusion; better local government communications, and public engagement.

To build connections, the caucus created WE Talk (Women Electeds Talk), a virtual meeting in which participants could chat with other local government leaders across the state to share experiences, discuss challenges and explore solutions from around Oregon.

Biscoe stepped down from president of the caucus after she lost her bid for reelection in November. At a December Philomath City Council meeting, she was recognized during public comments for her contributions to the League of Oregon Cities, including remarks from Fritz, who drove down from Portland.

“The people of Oregon, and particularly city council members of Oregon, are so grateful to Councilor Biscoe for all of her work with the League of Oregon Cities,” Fritz said. “She has been so phenomenal in putting Philomath and small cities on the map.”

Acknowledging a burden that can be unique to women, Biscoe said balancing work, family, volunteering and holding elected office is one best when family stands with you, as hers does. She said it’s OK to be on that balancing beam and still run for office.

“We’re spinning a dozen plates at one time and making sure they all don’t fall,” she said. “We’re moms, a lot of us have careers; a lot of us have other commitments.”

Biscoe said one of the highlights of her experience was watching the next crop of leaders being mentored by those in leadership, a process she expects to repeat itself infinitely as each generation of woman officials looks to help the next find its way. And she’s looking for the next chance to make a difference.