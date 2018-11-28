The Housing Opportunities Action Council set about the business of trying to decide what it should be at its meeting Wednesday at the downtown Corvallis fire station.
The session was the third HOAC governing board meeting facilitated by Ari Basil-Wagner of Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc. Also on hand Wednesday was her colleague, Henry O’Keefe, who presented a series of possible models for a future HOAC.
O’Keefe started with the option of HOAC “staying as is” and also briefly covered having an existing nonprofit establishing a fiscal sponsorship; establishing a new nonprofit organization; being absorbed by an existing government entity; and establishing a new governmental entity.
O’Keefe also emphasized that the council could consider options beyond the ones he presented.
New options are being looked at because of concerns from within HOAC as well as the community at large over how the group does business. The group, which is working to implement the city-county 10-year plan to address homelessness, brought in Basil-Wagner to help the council work on its processes, structure and future after a bruising spring and summer in which plans for the men’s cold weather homeless shelter were proposed and ripped up in dizzying fashion.
The shelter ultimately landed for a second season at the old Hanson Tire Factory building on Southeast Chapman Place.
A significant chunk of Wednesday’s meeting dealt with continuing discussions of HOAC’s proper role, discussions that also were part of a four-hour retreat Basil-Wagner led on Oct. 25.
“I want to understand better what HOAC set out to do. I’m new,” said Jill McAllister of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, which is serving as the “fiscal agent” for the men’s homeless shelter for a second consecutive season. “What decisions have been made? Where do we stand?”
Board members also discussed approaches that Lane County has taken, which includes a government-nonprofit group called the Poverty and Homelessness Board. Funding for such services in Lane dwarfs what has occurred in Benton County. Lane County was able to offer $1.5 million in housing grants, while the city of Eugene budgeted $1 million for a year-round shelter.
“There are challenges to going that route,” said Andrew Myhre of Corvallis Housing First, “particularly funding issues. Without funding we can’t do a lot. We’re not going to be able to replicate what Lane County has done. We’re going to have to figure out our own way.”
To date, that way has meant about $120,000 per year, split between the city of Corvallis and Benton County, to help run the men’s shelter, although area housing nonprofits also receive other funding from the city and county.
Former Corvallis Mayor Julie Manning, representing Samaritan Health Services, suggested the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library as a model, noting that the city and county share the funding, the library has its own advisory board and there is a long-standing foundation that helps pay for library projects and materials.
Another model that was briefly discussed was the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition, a network of businesses, nonprofit organizations, faith communities, educational institutions, local governments and individuals that works together on projects.
Also discussed were ways to involve private business expertise — as well as funding muscle — in HOAC’s work.
“What do you do next?” Basil-Wagner asked. “What is the most effective model to do that?”
Basil-Wagner said she plans to take the priorities and suggestions of the board and meet with HOAC’s leadership group. At the next meeting, likely in January, the board will review possible options to move forward.