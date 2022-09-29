Hot tub blues: Inaccessibility at Albany spa moves some to pitch in

Albany spa-goers soak in the hot water to alleviate their pain and relax. But the current spa at Albany Community Pool is not accessible some say, so they are forming their own reconstruction project.

The group came before the City Council on Wednesday, Sept. 28 to lodge their complaints and dream of a hot tub. Whether those dreams will come to fruition, however, remains to be seen.

When Monica Weber first went to the spa to alleviate her chronic pain at Albany Community Pool, she was distressed.

“This is the most horrible, decrepit hot tub I’ve ever seen,” she said in a phone interview.

There are cracks in the deck, no ramps to help navigate an entry, and there is always sand at the bottom from the sand filters, she said. The spa is often closed too, she added.

Anyone who can't access the spa with the steps has to use a lift, Weber said. The device is a sling attached to a chain with a crane-like metal arm. It looks like something out of the movie "Jurassic Park," she said.

Despite the theatrics, the crane is not functional, Weber added. She watched as a man who uses a wheelchair was aided by two people and still could not make it into the hot tub, she said.

“In practice, it isn’t accessible at all,” Weber said. That means the people who need the spa the most, those in pain, can't access it.

A success story

Sixty-nine year old Cass Templeton attributes her ability to walk on the beach with her grandchildren to the spa at the Albany Community Pool.

Templeton has a degenerative disease that required her to have multiple steroid injections. She had a very sharp, constant pain in her lower back that used to shoot down to her legs and immobilize her, she said.

But she found refuge in the hot water of the spa.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

“In the water, there is no pain at all,” she said in a phone interview.

She would take a dip before and after her deep water aerobics sessions in the pool to relieve her pain, she said.

But getting into the water wasn't easy, Templeton said. Climbing up the steps was painful, and at one point she even fell.

She added that many of those who flock to the spa are older. Templeton hopes improvements can be made so that the people who need it can be better served, she said.

Aside from the physical benefits, the spa offers great social benefits and an important amenity for the community, Templeton said.

A plan gels

“The city needs to support this,” she said.

That’s why Templeton, Weber and a handful of others came forward to the City Council on Wednesday. After speaking with Mayor Alex Johnson II, Weber and the group came to present their new plan for the spa and share personal testimonies.

A retired architectural designer, Weber drafted a plan for a new spa. It would have three points of access, a larger space to accommodate more individuals, and more space in between the doors, a configuration which currently makes make it difficult to access the tub, Weber said.

She knew it wouldn't come cheap, so Weber started collecting cans to pay for it, she said. Supporters since have held garage sales and other fundraisers, bringing in a total of $21,000 so far.

But that may be just a drop in the proverbial hot tub.

Supporter Tom Cope, a retired grant writer, said to attract grants, some form of community support is needed, from the city itself, private businesses, other organizations or private individuals.

“Private foundations look for support that is local and demonstrates a community need,” he said in a phone interview.

A dispute bubbling?

There is difference of opinion, though, between the citizen supporters and the city whether the current spa complies with Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines.

“It isn’t the nicest looking or efficient, but it is ADA-compliant,” City Manager Peter Troedsson said during the City Council meeting.

But Weber said that in order to be ADA compliant, the spa needs two points of access, and it currently has one, she said by phone.

Troedsson noted the water has helped him a lot too, but the city is limited in what it can do.

“It’s wonderful to fund, but the question is what do we not fund” to pay for it, he said.

It wasn't that long ago, Troedsson reminded the councilors, that they had discussed closing the pool to cut costs, especially in light of the pandemic-driven economic toll.

“Of all the city departments, Parks and Recreation was hit the worst,” he said.

Weber hoped to inform the city of the project by coming forward and that they could get aid through community business and local government funding.

It needs total reconstruction, in her opinion.

"There's no way to make the current one accessible," she said. And with an aging population, she believes the need for this spa will be greater than ever.