Homelessness finds home in $100M Benton justice bond

Benton County leaders have latched onto a budding nonprofit seeking to provide a one-stop shop for the homeless, known among housing advocates as a navigation center, to promote as part of its $167 million justice system overhaul.

The county wouldn't be building or operating the center itself but rather would help support Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center, which already is providing some of the all-under-one-roof services associated with Oregon’s movement to combine and centrally locate social services.

Where exactly the center will go and how much of the planned $100 million bond measure — primarily designed to fund a centralized site for the county's criminal justice system, including a new jail — it will be allotted are not clear, although officials say it will not be sited at the justice campus planned across from HP Inc. in North Corvallis.

Benton County commissioners are scheduled Dec. 6 to discuss what, exactly, the bond measure would fund.

An advertising boost

The move to include some bond monies for a navigation center, however, helps the county advertise that some of the ambitious project will address homelessness.

Benton County’s executive board voted Monday afternoon, Nov. 14, in a special session to include a site for all-in-one social services in the $100-million bond it will take to voters in May.

“I am a big fan of one-stop shopping. It doesn’t matter what you’re shopping for, it just makes sense to have a hub,” Commissioner Pat Malone said.

The county had sought to include homelessness services in its bond measure language after polling showed Corvallis voters are much more likely to approve a bond that promises to fund fixes for homelessness.

Portland-based DHM Research told commissioners in October that homelessness was the “No. 1 issue” on the minds of Oregonians, and the polling issue most commonly cited by respondents in Benton County.

The idea of paying for a new courthouse hasn’t gone to the ballot before, but voters have rejected three jail bonds since 2000, all at much lower price points.

The most recent one, in 2015, sought $25 million and failed by 4 percentage points. In 2000, a ballot measure lost by around 6 points, and a follow-up try in 2001 went down with more than a 9-point gap.

Drop-in Center's backgrounder

Drop-in Center was based for a decade out of Corvallis' First Christian Church, until a lease expired mid-2018. The nonprofit planned to move in with Stone Soup Corvallis and a men’s cold weather shelter to a building on Southwest Second Street in downtown.

But business and property owners pushed back against the pioneering version of a navigation center, and Drop-in Center moved instead to its location on Southwest Fourth Street, where it’s been for about four years.

The center for years has pushed to get the complementary and overlapping government, nonprofit and private organizations tending to the city’s unhoused populations in one place.

Service providers share more information, more efficiently, and clients are more likely to get the disparate parts of piecemeal social services when collaborating agencies aren’t in different buildings.

“If you put humans in a room, you can facilitate that,” said Allison Hobgood, executive director at the Drop-in Center.

Navigation centers seen as key

The Oregon Legislature codified navigation centers in 2021 with passage of House Bill 2006. Combined social services centers have popped up in Oregon under Oregon Housing and Community Services grant funding.

Increasingly, the centers are seen as a way for people to get off the streets before they end up in police custody or jail and connected with food, shelter, mental health and addiction treatment, help applying for jobs or long-term housing, or any number of services.

“It’s really the front door to a lot of these other solutions,” Hobgood said.

Corvallis and Benton County have attempted for years to organize a response to unhoused populations. A yearslong city-county effort yielded 12 recommendations in 2021, including a multiorganizational resource center, No. 7 on the list of HOPE, the Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board.

The county now has positioned the nonprofit she manages, Hobgood said in a Tuesday Nov. 15 interview, to make such a center a reality.

“It’s a very important signal that this is going to happen,” she said.

What it will offer

Hobgood said a Portland-based architect, CIDA Inc., is donating time to develop the earliest plans for an eventual navigation center. Backers don’t know yet whether they would purpose-build the center or renovate a space.

But they estimate their proposal will cost $12 to 15 million.

Hobgood said Drop-in Center is working with multiple social service providers for input, particularly around housing.

The center will provide housing that is somewhere between emergency shelter for people exposed to extreme cold, heat and smoke and long-term transitional housing.

Overnight shelters provide congregate sleeping quarters, usually bunk beds, for people without a house to sleep in. But Hobgood said the Benton County proposal would provide six to 10 rooms that provide space for families or groups looking to connect with other services in the navigation center.

Hobgood said Drop-in Center is working with state legislators to make an appropriation in Oregon’s next budget bill. The center also likely would qualify for grant funding with county matching funds.

“The county is not proposing to take on every gap itself,” said Nick Kurth, the county’s manager overseeing its justice system improvement project.

The navigation center probably will add to the near $170-million total price tag, Kurth said in a Nov. 14 interview, but likely will not change the amount Benton County seeks in bond funding.

The overall project

County officials envision a centralized site for its criminal justice system, starting with the building that will take over for the 134-year-old courthouse likely to collapse in an earthquake and district attorney’s office.

Those first projects carry an anticipated $58-million price tag, an estimated $33 million in loans with the rest paid by grant funding.

A $7.7-million crisis shelter was funded from state and federal budget appropriations as part of the justice system upgrade. That shelter will provide a congregated area with chairs where Benton County behavioral health staff can tend to people housed voluntarily in need of medications or counseling and beds for clients staying up to 30 days.

Those beds are needed too, Hobgood said, but serve a different purpose than the navigation center in a city where more housing is long overdue.

“Am I doing my damndest to make sure this happens yesterday?” Hobgood said. “You better believe it.”