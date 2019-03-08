The battle against homelessness in Corvallis and Benton County likely will be receiving a boost from some new tools and city policies.
The Housing Opportunities Action Council, which is charged with implementing the Corvallis-Benton County 10-year plan on homelessness, likely will be morphing into a new advisory board that will be under Benton County jurisdiction. The new group must be approved by the city of Corvallis, Benton County officials and the social service agencies, educational entities and faith representatives that comprise the current council.
The new group tentatively will be called Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity (HOPE). An intergovernmental agreement will be required to establish it, and its governing board and executive committee likely will feature a different mix of representatives under the HOAC model. HOPE likely will include more Corvallis City Council representation, as well as homeless individuals, business sector representatives and veterans.
HOPE likely will retain its co-chair structure, which features Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber and Benton County Commissioner Xan Augerot.
While emphasizing that her comments represented only her views because the Board of Commissioners has not yet considered the matter, Augerot told the Gazette-Times on Friday that “I believe that the county has a clear role to play from the vantage point of public health and community livability. I want to ensure that we have a structure that can be adapted to address issues beyond Corvallis, as our smaller towns also begin to experience increased homelessness.
“I feel a sense of urgency to develop a stronger City-County partnership, community vision and annual action plans guided by our 10-year plan to end homelessness. I would like us to be working collaboratively — across nonprofits, public and private sectors — before the next recession hits and another wave of people find themselves without shelter.”
That “sense of urgency” also was present at Thursday’s Corvallis City Council work session, where Traber, councilors and City Manager Mark Shepard spent nearly two hours discussing homelessness. Most of the parties stayed behind after the meeting adjourned to continue the conversation.
Traber noted the “frustrating experience” of last summer in which plans for the men’s cold weather shelter and other social services kept changing, resulting in a facilitator being brought in to work with HOAC on a restructuring that would make its role clearer.
“Our ongoing vision is that everyone needs a safe, stable place to call home, but how do we get there?” Traber said. “We want to move forward with (the new structure) over the next several months so it can be implemented in the next fiscal year.”
During the 40-minute HOAC/HOPE discussion councilors appeared to support the plan, although they had questions about how it will be chartered, structured and funded.
A joint work session involving the City Council and the Board of Commissioners is set for 4:30 p.m. April 9. The commissioners will host the meeting at 205 NW Fifth St., with facilities coordination related to the county’s criminal justice assessment on the agenda in addition to homelessness.
Councilors also discussed zoning and camping. Zoning, because of the challenges in finding real estate for social service agencies and projects such as the men’s shelter given the zoning restrictions that exist within the city limits. Camping, because councilors almost unanimously expressed the view that the current restrictions on camping need to be reviewed. Councilors differed on which piece should be tackled first.
Vehicle camping is permitted on church property, but vehicle camping or tent camping anywhere else in the city, whether on private property or city parks, is illegal.
“I think we should try camping,” said Ward 6 Councilor Nancy Wyse, who emphasized that she has changed her mind on the issue. “We should not use parks. It should be nonprofits and private property. It’s not going to eliminate the problem, but we should try. I think we need to try something.”
Ward 1’s Jan Napack criticized the camping idea, calling it a “lose-lose” situation and urged more affordable housing as the solution.
“We’re not going to fix affordable housing in the next few years, but we have people who need help right now,” countered Wyse.
Shepard noted that dealing with illegal camping affects four city departments: police, fire, Public Works and Parks and Recreation. And he also said that legalizing camping won’t eliminate the illegal variety.
In recent years $15,000 has been added to the Parks and Rec budget to pay for camp cleanups, and funding issues surfaced throughout the camping discussion.
Can the city afford to put out portable restrooms and trash dumpsters? What would be the financial and workload impact of legal camping on those four city departments? And what happens to the $360,000 in social service funding that already is being spent if voters reject the renewed and expanded local option property tax levy in May?
Shepard promised to bring back information for a future council discussion.