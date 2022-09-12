Homeless advocates call for stop of random camp sweeps

Social service providers are banding together to ask Corvallis and Benton County to ease up on the area's unhoused.

Calling for a “rolling moratorium” on clearing camps, Unity Shelter Executive Director Shawn Collins said he has a plan to reduce the harm sweeps inflict on the homeless population.

While the idea is not yet concrete, he envisions well-publicized, temporary bans on sweeps at rotating locations. That way, the sweeps that do occur wouldn't be random and the homeless would know they have a safe place to relocate.

The suggestion came during a joint meeting last week of Benton County and the city of Corvallis leaders tasked with addressing homelessness.

“We’re looking at a fall and winter that are going to be pretty ugly if we don’t change the situation,” Collins said. “The need for safety and stability for folks who are camping right now is very great.”

The meeting agenda Thursday, Sept. 8 featured updates from Home, Opportunity, Planning & Equity, or H.O.P.E., a coordinated homeless response system pilot overview, as well as service provider updates from Unity Shelter, Community Outreach Inc., Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center, and Corvallis Housing First.

It’s hard for people to connect with the services that could help them climb out of homelessness when they can’t leave their camps for fear their few belongings will disappear, Collins said. Then there's the sense of instability that comes from being made to relocate every few weeks.

In a letter submitted to the City Council and Board of Commissioners, Collins points out concerns about the conditions unsheltered people face and the reality of inclement weather just around the corner.

There is no place in Corvallis to camp that is not likely to be cleared, he wrote.

“The impact of camping as it is now on those who camp is poorer health, limited safety, limited connections to services, a loss of dignity, and a complete lack of the stability needed to begin to engage in positive steps forward toward greater health and housing,” he wrote.

His letter acknowledged that the homeless camps impact the community in less than positive ways: trash, damaged parks, feeling unsafe, and financial burdens. For the city government, there are budget impacts, increased workloads, safety and health issues, and probably a hit to the city’s economy and tourism.

“It is critical to begin looking at harm reduction approaches — how to reduce the harms of unmanaged, unsanctioned camping for those who are camping and the broader community,” the letter states.

A rolling moratorium on camp clearings could provide clearly identified places to camp for specific periods and a heads up on the next best spot as well, according to Collins, who said it wouldn’t be legalized camping but rather a safer and more predictable alternative to the current approach.

Collins’ letter was endorsed by 14 social service organization heads and faith leaders. He said the next step could be the formation of a work group to expand on the idea. A preliminary work plan draft was also shared with officials for consideration and feedback.

No actions were made on the matter during the meeting.

Benton County is working toward establishing a cooling/warming/smoke shelter program, but that’s more for the general community and not focused on the wide range of needs that serving the homeless population entails, Health Department Director Suzanne Hoffman said. She said a separate plan is needed, although the two could be integrated.

“We learned enough from our last winter experience to know that we don’t have anything adequate in our community to meet all those ranges of needs,” Hoffman said.